Woman bitten by centipede while sleeping warns of dangers

A young woman in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, was bitten by a centipede while sleeping and experienced intense pain and swelling in her mouth. She quickly sought emergency medical treatment and warned others of the potential dangers of similar incidents.

The incident occurred in the middle of Tuesday night, when the university student suddenly felt a sharp pain in her mouth. She woke up, and discovered a centipede on her blanket. With her knowledge as a medical student, she quickly washed the wound with soap, and went to the hospital for immediate emergency treatment.

She also mentioned that her body became numb and she felt chest tightness after the centipede bite. The student advised others to seek medical attention immediately in case of similar situations, as delaying treatment might lead to life-threatening complications.

Netizens were shocked when they saw pictures of the young woman’s swollen mouth. Some commented that centipedes, scorpions, and spiders should have “disappeared from the world”. Others shared their own experiences of being bitten by centipedes and the severe pain they endured, Sanook reported.

One netizen said, “If it were someone who sleeps with their mouth open, the centipede could have crawled into their mouth.”

Another shared, “I once got bitten by a centipede on my ear. A small piece of flesh disappeared, and my face was so red at that time that I thought I had been drugged.”

A third person commented, “It’s terrible! Thankfully, it didn’t enter through her nostril.”

This unusual incident serves as a reminder to be cautious when sleeping and to seek prompt medical attention if bitten by any creature, as the potential complications could be dangerous.

