The 5 coolest brunch spots in Silom to start your day

When the weekends roll around, and the thought of waking up early for breakfast feels less appealing than sleeping in, Brunch is the hero we all need. And in Silom, mouth-watering brunch spots are aplenty. Here are the five best brunch spots in Silom that combine drool-worthy dishes and unbeatable ambience, so you can savour a leisurely late morning meal with mates.

W Does Brunch, The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok

Brunch hours: Every first and third Saturday of the month, 12:30 – 15:30

Location: The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok, 108 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Known for its fab pool parties and posh vibes, the W Hotel should be your go-to spot for a brunch adventure packed with high spirits, brilliant food, and a boozy good time.

Stepping into The Kitchen Table at W Hotel, “fun” is not just a word, but the lifeblood of their legendary “W Does Brunch” experience. Embrace a buffet without borders, boasting the best of local and international flavours. Jump from Western, Japanese, Korean, to seafood dishes, with heaps of cold cuts, cheeses, and drinks along the journey. Your taste buds will be soaring like they’re on a round-the-world trip!

And for those craving a sip of excitement, The Kitchen Table’s has got you covered! They offer two packages: Just for Food package with free-flow soft drinks and The Experience package, which pours out selected beer, cocktails, and house wine, free-flow style. So, whether you fancy a pop of bubbly or a cheeky cocktail, they’ve got it all. Plus, their resident DJs spin tunes for the ultimate brunch party atmosphere.

The Kitchen Table loves keeping things fresh, which means the theme of their brunch extravaganza may change occasionally. Take, for instance, the annual W Drag Brunch in June to celebrate the month of Pride. You’re in for an afternoon like no other, filled with glamour, glitz, and plenty of excitement.

Luka Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 18:00

Location: 64 3 Pan Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Tucked away on Pan Road, Luka is the brunch haven you never knew you needed. This chic café feels like your fave friend’s living room, cozy and comforting with a dollop of cool.

Entering Luka is like walking into culinary dreams peppered with nostalgia. We’re talking burritos, meatballs, chunky salads, and delightful baked goods. Dive into shakshuka served steaming with toasted sourdough, or wrap your taste buds around a breakfast burrito crammed with quinoa, scrambled egg, cheese, sausage, and more. Moreover, homemade sauces, juices, pickles, and produce seal the deal for a brunch worth talking about.

Coffee lovers, be prepared to swoon. Luka’s coffee-fanatic partner meticulously curates and brews each cuppa, making sure your caffeine fix is top-notch. And for the tea enthusiasts, worry not, another tea-devotee owner has got your back with in-house blended and brewed goodies.

When it comes to creating a buzzing ambience, Luka’s 50s shophouse location is nothing short of magical. This multi-level haven connects four floors and maintains an enchantingly eclectic décor. You’ll find Luka buzzing with life, as staff and customers embrace the beehive vibes.

Churn Cafe

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 06:30 – 17:00; Saturday, 08:15 – 17:00

Location: 9 Pramuan Rd, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Next on our list of the best brunch spots in Silom is The Churn Café! Blink and you might miss this lovely little gem, but trust us, you’ll be missing out on one heck of a brunch experience.

With Churn Café, you can expect a delightful spread of all-day brekkie faves, such as the classic American breakfast and an irresistible egg sandwich. Their drinks selection is the cherry on top, featuring a vast array of coffee, tea, and yummy frappés. Got a soft spot for lattes? The barista here can whip up a mean toffee nut latte in the blink of an eye. And, if you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, don’t sleep on their delectable oatmeal cookies. And the best thing is, you’ll be tucking into a meal that won’t break the bank. Seriously, are we dreaming?

But what really sets this café apart is its superb atmosphere. With a friendly and cozy vibe, Churn passes that “feel-good” test.

Brioche from Heaven

Opening hours: Daily, 09:30 – 19:30

Location: 156 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand

As the name suggests, Brioche from Heaven is a treasure trove of heavenly brioche, expertly crafted by the talented Chef Gai Thanunya of Iron Chef Thailand. Using top-notch ingredients such as imported Normandy butter and grade-A flour from France, you’ll be transported to the cobbled streets of Paris with a single bite.

Their signature cinnamon brioche, smothered in gooey caramel sauce, is simply decadent. Need a break from buttery brioche? Treat yourself to a different kind of tasty with their range of tarts and cakes. One of their show-stopping pastries aside from the brioche is the delightful yuzu meringue, Chef Gai’s cheeky twist on a classic tart.

Brioche from Heaven is more than just amazing food—it’s an experience. The quaint Parisian-style café, set amidst brick walls, wood bread stalls, and stacked logs, is a welcoming haven from the hustle and bustle of Silom. As you savor your brunch, indulge your senses further with the charming bal-musette soundtrack evoking the spirit of a quintessential Parisian eatery.

Printa Café

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00

Location: 36, 3 Pan Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Printa Café is a delightful haven that knows the true art of simple, yet exquisite brunches. As soon as you walk inside, a warm staff instantly makes you feel right at home. With every dish bursting with flavor, their menu caters to a variety of palates, including scrumptious Printa breakfast, fluffy waffles, and enticing sandwiches.

Their skilled baristas can rustle up fantastic concoctions like maple coffee and velvety vanilla lattes, and if you’re hankering for something a bit different, their iced milk tea will hit the spot. With a great combination of buzzing energy and serene surroundings, this café offers a chill escape from the bustling city outside.

All in all, this chic café is a fantastic place to savor delectable dishes, lush coffees, and excellent service whilst immersed in a calming, chillaxing environment. And to top it all, the friendly prices make it all that much sweeter!

Whether you fancy a quintessential brunch, a curry-infused breakfast buffet, or a decadent affair with a touch of literary charm, Silom’s versatile brunch scene ensures no one loses out on a good morning meal.

