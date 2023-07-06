Hospitalised Chinese boy gives up bed to resting parents, causing social media outrage

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A gripping story has emerged on social media in China, as a picture of a young ill boy in the hospital went viral. Photographs strikingly capture the child sitting alone on a chair after giving up his bed to his parents who are seen lying huddled together. The act, apparently done in exchange for permission to use his mobile phone, has sparked widespread criticism of the parents’ caregiving methods.

The Chinese social media sphere is currently rife with drama due to the leaked images. Understandably, the parents accompany their son during his illness. However, a particular action has raised eyebrows and drawn harsh criticisms; Instead of attentively caring for their ailing son round the clock, the parents lie comfortably together on the hospital bed, reported Sanook.

With an intravenous drip still attached to his small hand, the sick young boy sits on a chair as he plays with his phone. This occurred after he relinquished his bed to his parents, who seemingly traded the phone time for the hospital bed.

Once these distressing images surfaced online, some suggested that the parents might be having a short respite following a tiring night tending to their child. However, the majority lambasted the parents, unable to accept their behaviour that could potentially place their already ailing child in even more peril. They pointed out that the twosome was endangering their sick child more than before, one disheartened critic saying, “As a mother, I cried when I saw this image.”