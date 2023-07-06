Missing Thai woman found, close friend confesses to murder

Photo via Matichon

A Thai woman allegedly confessed to the police that she and her boyfriend murdered a close friend, who was former reported to be missing. The murderer claimed that she killed her friend to end the debt she owed her.

A Thai woman filed a complaint with Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station in the central province of Kanchanaburi on Saturday, July 1, after her aunt, 58 year old Daran Pealoy, disappeared from her workplace, Kanchanaburi Rajabhat University in Kanchanaburi on June 30. According to her son, Daran had informed him that she would visit a hospital after work, but she never returned home.

Locals in the area discovered Daran’s burned belongings near the Khwae Yai River but both she and her motorcycle remained missing. Police eventually found Daran’s motorcycle at the house of her close friend, Wilaiwan Pradabphet, making Wilaiwan the primary suspect in the incident.

Police officers summoned Wilaiwan for questioning yesterday. The interrogation took over five hours from 10am to 5.40pm and Wilaiwan denied any involvement in the crime.

Wilaiwan provided officers with a false testimony stating that she and her boyfriend, Golf, drove their sedan to pick up Daran at a petrol station. Daran requested that they burn all her belongings before dropping her off at an unnamed person’s house. This unnamed person was allegedly going to help repay her huge debt.

The interrogating officers were unconvinced by Wilaiwan’s statement and continued to press her for the truth. Eventually, in the early hours of this morning, Wilaiwan cracked and confessed to her involvement in the crime.

Wilaiwan disclosed that she murdered Daran with Golf and left her lifeless body in the forest along the Tha Mae Lamun-Si Sawat Road. Wilaiwan allegedly claimed that she did it because she owed Daran a huge amount of money.

Wilaiwan said that she urged Daran to use her credit to loan money to her, which she spent on her car. She had to transfer money to Daran every month to pay the debt. In the end, she decided she did not want to pay any more, so she murdered her to end the issue.

Police officers have yet to formally charge Wilaiwan, as they plan to conduct further investigations into her actions and ascertain the true motive behind the murder. Meanwhile, Golf was apprehended later at his residence in Kanchanaburi province.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lost in Thailand: Desperate search for missing mum sends police on a mission

The Royal Thai Police and search and rescue teams were dispatched to find a missing Thai mother who went missing three days ago in western Thailand. Locals stumbled upon her burned belongings near the Khwae Yai River in the central province of Kanchanaburi.

According to ThaiRath, the missing woman, Daran Pealoy, left her workplace at Kanchanaburi Rajabhat University in Kanchanaburi on June 30 and informed her family members that she would visit Phaholpolpayuhasena Hospital to collect her hypertension medication.

The 58 year old travelled out of the university on her motorcycle. Then, disappeared and lost contact with her family.

Daran’s 36 year old niece, Nannicha Homhuan, filed a complaint about her missing aunt with the Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station on July 1.

Media outlets and Facebook pages joined forces to spread awareness about Daran’s disappearance and aid the police in their search efforts.

Hope emerged on July 3 when residents of the Kaeng Sian sub-district in Kanchanaburi province voluntarily joined the search and discovered suspicious belongings near the Khwae Yai River. The burnt items included a handbag, perfume, powder, a ruler, a thumb drive, and an identification card, all confirmed to belong to Daran. However, her motorcycle remains undiscovered.

Jakkrit Pealoy, Daran’s son, shared with the media that the police urged patience while assuring him of their unwavering dedication to locating his missing mother.

This incident brings to mind a recent case of five individuals who went missing from their home in Nakhon Si Thammarat two months ago. The family tirelessly searched for them before seeking assistance from the police. CCTV footage later revealed that the missing individuals were residing together in Bangkok’s Lat Phroa district. The footage showed them leading ordinary lives and in good health. However, they vanished once their story gained traction on Thai social media.

Follow us on :













On the night of July 5, the five individuals finally returned home.

Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, reported that one of the missing persons had received 400,000 baht from selling plots of land and had been travelling around after obtaining the money. Nonetheless, Big Joke emphasized that the police would continue their investigation to uncover the true circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the five individuals.