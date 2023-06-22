Explosion at Yinchuan barbecue restaurant kills 31, as liquefied petroleum gas leak identified (video)

PHOTO: KhaoSod

A violent explosion at a busy Yinchuan barbecue restaurant in northwestern China last night claimed the lives of at least 31 people and left several injured. A leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was identified as the cause of the incident, and police are accelerating their investigations.

The explosion took place at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in Yinchuan’s downtown residential area. The catastrophe occurred on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday. The leaked LPG gas triggered the explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant, reported Xinhua News Agency.

On top of that, seven more people received medical treatment, including one critically injured person. Additionally, two individuals suffered severe burns, two others had minor injuries, and two people had scratches caused by flying glass from the explosion.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed more than a dozen firefighters working onsite as smoke poured out of a gaping hole in the restaurant’s facade. This tragic incident has raised concerns about safety measures and protocols in commercial establishments.

In related news, at least 37 people were injured when an explosion and the subsequent fire that followed it took place in a building in the 5th district of central Paris that housed a private fashion school called the Paris American Academy.

Four of the injured people are in critical condition. The authorities are looking for at least two people who have gone missing and are investigating whether the explosion was caused by a gas leak as a possible contributing factor.

As a result of the incident, 270 firefighters and 70 fire engines were called into action in order to gain control of the situation. To read more about the story click HERE.