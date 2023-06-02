Chinese groom’s dowry delivery goes viral, armouring his love with 48 million baht

PHOTO via Sanook

A Chinese groom caused a stir on social media after using an armoured pickup truck and a team of bodyguards to transport a dowry worth more than 48 million baht (US$1.4 million) to his bride’s family. The Chinese dowry included cash, gold, luxury watches, diamonds, and jewellery.

The elaborate dowry presentation took place on Tuesday, May 30, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, where the 30 year old groom resides. The bride’s family lives in the same province. The groom revealed that the total value of the dowry he gave to the bride’s family exceeded 48 million baht (US$1.4 million). He rented an armoured truck and four bank security officers to transport the gifts from his home to the bride.

The groom stated that this was a local tradition and did not expect the event to go viral on social media networks. After the ceremony, the bride’s family will keep the gold and jewellery, while the security personnel will take the cash directly to the bank to deposit it into the bride’s account. The couple has plans to hold their wedding later this year, Sanook reported.

A video of the extravagant engagement ceremony was first posted on Weibo, quickly attracting almost five million viewers. Excited Chinese netizens shared their opinions on the matter:

“Almost 48 million baht (US$ 1.4 million), I thought such things only happen in TV dramas.”

“It may not be just the groom’s family that is wealthy, but the bride’s family is also extraordinary.”

“Don’t say this is normal; it will make others feel pressured.”

“The bride must be so thrilled. Just let me have such a fabulous experience, and I’ll be satisfied.”

Similarly, the roles were switched when a Thai bride gave her groom a dowry of 12.8 million baht. Read more about the story HERE. and many other weird and wonderful wedding dowry stories HERE.