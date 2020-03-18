image
image
South

3 insurgents killed in shootout

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

34 mins ago

 on 

3 insurgents killed in shootout | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Bangkok Post
More violence in Thailand’s restive South yesterday as three insurgents were killed in a shootout with government forces near a Pattani dam. A spokesman for Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command made the announcement today.

Pattani and its neighboring provinces are home to a bloody separatist insurgency which has rocked the region for decades.

The spokesman said the clash occurred about 5pm yesterday, the sixth day of an operation to pressure southern insurgents to surrender. The operation began on March 12 after a clash in which four members of a government force were injured.

Two of the men killed in yesterday’s operation have been identified as members of the insurgent group that attacked a security checkpoint in tambon Lamphaya in Yala’s Muang district on Nov 6, 2019 .

Fifteen people were killed and another five injured in that attack.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

South

Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Two bombs explode in front of the Yala provincial offices today | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok Post

More violence in Thailand’s south today as two small bombs explode at the front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala’s city centre this morning. Many people are reported as injured from the blasts. It’s believed that five provincial police (or soldiers) and three media were wounded in the two explosions.

Thai PBS is reporting that 18 people have been hurt.

The first of the two bombs went off just before 10.30am in front of the provincial offices. Moments later another bomb, hidden in a white pickup truck parked near the entrance to the same offices also exploded.

The secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, Rear Admiral Somkiart Pholprayoon, was inside the offices at the time hosting a meeting with governors and health officials discussing coronavirus prevention in five southern provinces.

Thailand’s southern provinces, principally Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, have been the site of up to 7,000 deaths, over a 20 year period, as a local insurgency rages over long-simmering border and religious issues.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Insurgency

One officer killed, two injured in Narathiwat insurgent attacks

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

One officer killed, two injured in Narathiwat insurgent attacks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police and bomb disposal officers inspect the scene of a shooting and firebomb attack in Sri Sakhon district of Narathiwat in which a patrol police officer was killed Friday night - Waedao Harai

A police officer is dead and two others in hospital after shooting and firebomb attacks in Thailand’ southern Narathiwat province, bordering Malaysia, yesterday. Police say three officers in a patrol truck were attacked shortly after they leaving Sri Sakhon Hospital on their way back to their station, at about 11:55.

Narathiwat and its neighbouring provinces of are home to Thailand’s Southern Insurgency, which has gripped its southernmost provinces for decades. The area has been deemed the ‘deep south’ or the ‘restive south’ and the unrest there has become, statistically, a bloodier conflict than that on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East.

As the patrol returned to Sri Sakhon Police station unknown number of assailants suddenly opened fire in a roadside ambush. The incident occurred about a kilometre from the hospital. The attackers used M16 and AK rifles.

The driver tried to speed away, but the truck came under fire again just 50 metres away from the first site. The attackers threw a firebomb at the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

One officer who was sitting in the front seat, and and another riding in the back, immediately got out of the vehicle as it caught fire. They returned fire as the blaze engulfing the truck spread to a nearby roadside clothing stall.

A police sergeant who was in the back seat was found dead inside the badly damaged vehicle. The two other officers sustained undisclosed injuries

Police from Provincial Police Region 9 led police and a bomb squad to inspect the two sites of the attacks. More than 40 spent cartridges were found scattered along the road at Talor village in tambon Sakor, the scene of the attacks. Fifty more were found at the second site.

Thai authorities recently embarked on a new phase of direct peace talks, the first involving the most powerful southern rebel group, in hopes of resolving the conflict that has taken 7,000 lives since 2004.

Thai officials this week met with representatives of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional insurgents in Kuala Lumpur for two days. They say the talks will take time and require support from “all sectors.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Insurgency

8 people injured, including school children, in Songkhla bomb attack

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

8 people injured, including school children, in Songkhla bomb attack | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Security officials check the site of the explosion - Thai PBS World

Eight people have been injured by shrapnel from a roadside bomb, including two school children. They were amongst a group gathered near a public park in the Sabayoi district of Songkhla, in Thailand’s south today

Also amongst the injured were the Sabayoi district assistant chief, a local defence volunteer and Sabayoi villagers.

Security authorities currently speculate that southern insurgents detonated the bomb as a converted pickup truck passed the spot. The blast blew the vehicle onto the side of the road.

There was also another clash reported between officials and suspected southern insurgents but there are no further details around that incident at this time.

On Sunday Thai security authorities confirmed that five suspected insurgents were shot and killed by soldiers on a mountain side in the Cho Airong district of Narathiwat, near the Malaysian border.

Military sources told Thai PBS World that the security forces were pursuing the insurgents after being spotted near a checkpoint set up by para-military rangers in Village 8. The road block was set up to check all passing vehicles for suspected insurgents.

Security forces also seized five M16 assault rifles, a HK rifle and some supplies from the location on Tawae Mountain in Tambon Bukit.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
