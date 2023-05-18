Buckingham Palace gives no comment on Meghan and Harry’s NYC car chase

Screen grab.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s reported involvement in a “near catastrophic car chase” in New York City on Tuesday night.

People magazine reached out to the palace for a statement yesterday, but no comment was provided. The palace usually does not comment on matters involving 38 year old Prince Harry, and 41 year old Meghan, after their decision to step back from their royal roles in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Meghan’s home state of California, where they currently reside with their young children – their four-year old son Prince Archie, and 23 month old daughter Princess Lilibet.

The incident occurred the previous day when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were allegedly pursued by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” as they departed from the Ms Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, according to a spokesperson. The spokesperson stated to People magazine…

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The spokesperson added that while there is a high level of interest in public figures, it should never come at anyone’s safety. The spokesperson said…

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

Meghan, Prince Harry, and Doria were visiting New York City as Meghan received recognition from the Ms Foundation as one of this year’s honourees for the Woman of Vision Award.

After the event, the three were reportedly heading to a friend’s private residence, where they were staying when the pursuit ensued.

Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by photographers. In his memoir, “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex shared his experience of driving through the same Paris tunnel a decade later in an attempt to find closure. The book, released in January, delves into his journey of grieving the untimely loss of his mother at a young age.

News of the car chase involving Prince Harry, Meghan, and Doria in New York City emerged as King Charles III and Queen Camilla embarked on their first joint public outing since their coronation weekend.

Yesterday morning, the 74 year old King and 75 year old Queen visited Covent Garden in central London. They made stops at St. Paul’s Church, Covent Garden Apple Market, and the Royal Opera House Arcade, where they interacted with residents and representatives from various community and charity groups.

King Charles attended a reception at Buckingham Palace later to welcome the 2023 Prince’s Trust Award winners and celebrity ambassadors. The event followed an awards ceremony held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday.

Follow us on :













During the palace party, the King engaged in conversations with award recipients and celebrity partners, including Stanley Tucci, makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner. The attendees also posed for a group photograph.

The Prince’s Trust charity was established by Charles in 1976 when he was the Prince of Wales to provide disadvantaged youth with the necessary resources to realise their full potential. According to the organisation, it has since supported over one million young people.