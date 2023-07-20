Bizarre wall reveals decomposing body in Parisian suburb flat as owner returns from vacation

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A chilling discovery was made recently in an apartment in Livry-Gargan, a northeastern suburb of Paris, France. A 1.5-metre long, 40-centimetre wide, and 1-metre high wall mysteriously erected in the middle of the kitchen revealed a decomposed body wrapped in heavily sealed plastic, hidden within its confines.

The apartment owner was returning from a six-month holiday in Algeria when she encountered the bizarre wall inside her accommodation. As she entered, she noticed an intense odour of bleach around the wall and flies buzzing in the air. The subsequent fear and confusion prompted her to immediately contact the police for assistance.

Upon arrival, officers smashed a hole into the wall, the UK tabloid The Sun reported. Within the wall, they spotted a blanket, alarmingly rife with maggots and flesh-eating insects. The horrific discovery was made when police broke down the entire wall, unveiling a decomposing male body tightly wrapped in plastic and covered again with the blanket. The body was folded into the fetal position.

The homeowner had left the apartment in the care of a couple. She told police that she only knew the couple’s first names and that the husband was supposed to carry out some renovations on the house while she was away.

Following the macabre discovery, the police sent the body for an autopsy to determine identity details and the cause of death. Meanwhile, the investigation continues into this unsettling incident.

