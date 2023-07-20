Move Forward Party’s ‘Pita’-ful plan: Deputy leader aims for Thailand’s PM seat

Pita and Nattawut at the parliament meeting on July 19, 2023.| Photo courtesy of AP.

The deputy leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) revealed to the media today that the party plans another attempt to put forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as Thailand’s next prime minister. Natthawut Buapratum made known the MFP will discuss the matter with the eight coalition parties.

Natthawut revealed that Pita’s bid to become PM was blocked by many MPs and senators because of a ruling, article number 41 of the Regulations of the Parliamentary Assembly in 2020. Those MPs and senators insisted that once a PM candidate has been rejected, he cannot be reintroduced. However, according to the article, there is a grey area, and a motion can be reintroduced if the situation surrounding the motion has changed, or the Parliament President allows the members to reintroduce it. Consequently, Natthawat hopes the Parliament President, Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Wan Nor), will reconsider the matter once again.

Natthawut said…

“We will have a meeting with the other eight (coalition) parties. The direction will follow the decision in the meeting, whether the members observe changes in the situation and agree on the possibility of proposing Pita, or if they believe it is better to propose a candidate from another party, as Pita had announced before yesterday’s meeting.”

Natthawut added that the party members also planned to discuss whether the interpretation of article number 41 in the National Assembly is fair.

The former President of the Constitution Drafting Committee, Borwonsak Uwanno, shared his perspective on the interpretation of Article 41, that the Regulations of the Parliamentary Assembly should not be bigger than the constitution.

Borwonsak explained that the constitution stated specifically the rules on the PM election and did not specify the limitation of the proposal. He said…

“Making the constitution lame by focusing on the Regulations of the Parliamentary Assembly. The constitution clearly states the rules on the PM election and does not specify limitations on proposals. Disappointing. MPs, even from the opposite side, should set aside their bias and do what is right.”

Bowonsak also suggested persons whose rights were affected by the interpretation file a complaint to the ombudsman or submit the complaint directly to the Constitution Court of the Kingdom of Thailand. He expressed a desire to witness the court’s decision, as he believes that the acts of the National Assembly are in clear contradiction with the constitution.