Connect with us

World

BioNTech vaccine makes 10x more anitbodies than Sinovac

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: BioNTech vaccines have tested to have 10 times more antibodies than Sinovac. (via Flickr Marco Verch / Wikimedia)

A recent Hong Kong study reports that people who are inoculated with the BioNTech vaccines have 10 times more antibodies than those who receive the Sinovac vaccine. While antibody numbers is not the only factor in a successful vaccine, the lower levels of neutralising antibodies in the Sinovac Vaccine may substantially lower its effectiveness.

The study was published yesterday and conducted by the University of Hong Kong which tested 1,442 vaccinated healthcare workers. The disappointing results for Sinovac saw that people who had recovered from a Covid-19 infection had similar or higher neutralising antibodies in their systems than those with the Sinovac vaccine. With 10 times more antibodies, the BioNTech vaccine offered much better protection against Covid-19. As more data is gathered about how traditional vaccines compare to those that use newer mRNA technology, a clearer picture is emerging of mRNA’s superiority in terms of battling the Coronavirus and all the variants as they mutate.

Still, epidemiologist Ben Cowling who co-authored the study made the case for the usefulness of the Sinovac vaccine and other traditional shots. Essentially something is better than nothing in the fight against Covid-19, and while it may not be effective in warding off infection, studies have found Sinovac is able to reduce the chance of death or severe illness if someone does catch the virus.

“It is clearly better to go and get vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine than to wait and not get vaccinated. Many, many lives have been saved by the inactivated vaccine.”

Also importantly, traditional vaccines are far easier to store and transport allowing poorer countries access to vaccines when they may lack freezer facilities to stockpile mRNA vaccines. Alternative options to mRNA vaccines have been gaining traction, with the suggestion of supplementing 2 Sinovac shots with an additional AstraZeneca booster shot. The study will next turn their focus to the most effective time and method to administer booster vaccines.

Of interest for the location of this study, Hong Kong offers both Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines to its citizens, and with its close ties to China, the government pushed for Sinovac and initially shunned those who suggested the BioNTech vaccine was superior, though many top epidemiologists still publicly supported BioNTech. Nearly 50% more people in Hong Kong have opted for the BioNTech shot over Sinovac, but even with plentiful supplies, only 28% of citizens have opted to get vaccinated.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
BookShe
2021-07-16 17:54
Now this one is interesting. Not what it says, but who says it. Hong Kong? A China-controlled territory can't just say that Biontech is 10X better than our Sinovac. Or it can say it, but the person or business behind…
image
Guevara
2021-07-16 18:07
8 minutes ago, BookShe said: Now this one is interesting. Not what it says, but who says it. Hong Kong? A China-controlled territory can't just say that Biontech is 10X better than our Sinovac. Or it can say it, but…
image
BookShe
2021-07-16 18:09
What happens in China stays in China. Except for this virus. That didn't stay there for long.
image
gummy
2021-07-16 18:19
24 minutes ago, BookShe said: Now this one is interesting. Not what it says, but who says it. Hong Kong? A China-controlled territory can't just say that Biontech is 10X better than our Sinovac. Or it can say it, but…
image
BookShe
2021-07-16 18:22
1 minute ago, gummy said: never forget that 10 x 0 is what ? Hmmm, a 100? I was missing the class when this equation was taught.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 mins ago

Despite warning, WHO OK with Thai plan of mixing vaccines
Protests52 mins ago

Pro-democracy leaders indicted over last year’s protest at Bangkok’s Victory Monument
Thailand2 hours ago

7 more provinces classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum control

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Police arrest 21 in Thong Lor party: drugs, alcohol, and birthday cake found
World2 hours ago

BioNTech vaccine makes 10x more anitbodies than Sinovac
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | EU kicks Thailand off ‘green’ list, Red Cross buys Moderna, PM back to work
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
World3 hours ago

UPDATE: Germany hammered by floods, 93 dead; nearby countries also affected
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals
Drugs4 hours ago

4 million methamphetamine pills abandoned after smugglers confronted by Chiang Mai patrol
Thailand5 hours ago

Swimmers beware: 2 baby crocodiles found in Si Racha lagoon
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

AstraZeneca asks to extend vaccine delivery date amid delays
Thailand5 hours ago

Phuket man to be reunited with jail associates after he is rearrested on drug charges
Crime5 hours ago

Methamphetamine en route to Hong Kong seized at Bangkok shipping company
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending