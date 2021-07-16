World
BioNTech vaccine makes 10x more anitbodies than Sinovac
A recent Hong Kong study reports that people who are inoculated with the BioNTech vaccines have 10 times more antibodies than those who receive the Sinovac vaccine. While antibody numbers is not the only factor in a successful vaccine, the lower levels of neutralising antibodies in the Sinovac Vaccine may substantially lower its effectiveness.
The study was published yesterday and conducted by the University of Hong Kong which tested 1,442 vaccinated healthcare workers. The disappointing results for Sinovac saw that people who had recovered from a Covid-19 infection had similar or higher neutralising antibodies in their systems than those with the Sinovac vaccine. With 10 times more antibodies, the BioNTech vaccine offered much better protection against Covid-19. As more data is gathered about how traditional vaccines compare to those that use newer mRNA technology, a clearer picture is emerging of mRNA’s superiority in terms of battling the Coronavirus and all the variants as they mutate.
Still, epidemiologist Ben Cowling who co-authored the study made the case for the usefulness of the Sinovac vaccine and other traditional shots. Essentially something is better than nothing in the fight against Covid-19, and while it may not be effective in warding off infection, studies have found Sinovac is able to reduce the chance of death or severe illness if someone does catch the virus.
“It is clearly better to go and get vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine than to wait and not get vaccinated. Many, many lives have been saved by the inactivated vaccine.”
Also importantly, traditional vaccines are far easier to store and transport allowing poorer countries access to vaccines when they may lack freezer facilities to stockpile mRNA vaccines. Alternative options to mRNA vaccines have been gaining traction, with the suggestion of supplementing 2 Sinovac shots with an additional AstraZeneca booster shot. The study will next turn their focus to the most effective time and method to administer booster vaccines.
Of interest for the location of this study, Hong Kong offers both Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines to its citizens, and with its close ties to China, the government pushed for Sinovac and initially shunned those who suggested the BioNTech vaccine was superior, though many top epidemiologists still publicly supported BioNTech. Nearly 50% more people in Hong Kong have opted for the BioNTech shot over Sinovac, but even with plentiful supplies, only 28% of citizens have opted to get vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Despite warning, WHO OK with Thai plan of mixing vaccines
Pro-democracy leaders indicted over last year’s protest at Bangkok’s Victory Monument
7 more provinces classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum control
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Police arrest 21 in Thong Lor party: drugs, alcohol, and birthday cake found
BioNTech vaccine makes 10x more anitbodies than Sinovac
Thailand News Today | EU kicks Thailand off ‘green’ list, Red Cross buys Moderna, PM back to work
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
UPDATE: Germany hammered by floods, 93 dead; nearby countries also affected
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Friday Covid Update: 106,951 active cases; provincial totals
4 million methamphetamine pills abandoned after smugglers confronted by Chiang Mai patrol
Swimmers beware: 2 baby crocodiles found in Si Racha lagoon
AstraZeneca asks to extend vaccine delivery date amid delays
Phuket man to be reunited with jail associates after he is rearrested on drug charges
Methamphetamine en route to Hong Kong seized at Bangkok shipping company
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui2 days ago
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Crime3 days ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Bangkok3 days ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Phuket2 days ago
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Recent comments: