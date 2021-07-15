Connect with us

Thailand

BioNTech says there are no talks with Thonburi Healthcare for vaccines

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo by Lisa Ferdinando via Wikimedia Commons

Following reports that the Thonburi Healthcare Group in Thailand was planning to sign an agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, Germany BioNTech said it was not in talks with the Thai hospital group. In an email sent to Reuters reporters, BioNTech said “We are not in negotiations with the company you mentioned below about vaccine supply.”

The hospital group had made an announcement earlier today saying it would order 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Reuters reporters reached out to Pfizer and BioNTech, but neither confirm the deal. Pfizer wrote in a statement “We are in ongoing discussions with Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health only.”

Private hospitals are allowed to order vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna to provide an alternative, paid option to the public. Past reports say orders needs to go through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.

THG chairperson Boon Vanasin is also now facing defamation charges pressed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation for his criticism on the procurement of the Moderna vaccines, claiming the organisation profited from the purchase of the doses.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending