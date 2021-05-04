World
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage
Philanthropist and entrepreneur Bill Gates has announced that he and his wife of 27 years, Melinda, are to divorce. The world’s 4th wealthiest person posted a joint statement from the pair on his Twitter account yesterday, according to an NPR report.
Bill Gates is reported to be worth more than US$130 billion dollars, having made his fortune with the Microsoft Corporation, which he co-founded with Paul Allen in 1975. He stepped down as a board member early last year. The Gates say they will continue to work together as chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which they founded in 2000. According to the NPR report, the foundation is now the largest private charitable foundation in the world. It provides funding to projects that focus on reducing poverty and improving health in developing countries. It’s understood Bill Gates has donated over US$35 billion in Microsoft stock to the foundation.
The Covid-19 pandemic thrust Bill Gates into the spotlight, when the foundation announced its intention to spend US$300 million on fighting the virus, including funding the development of medical treatments and a vaccine. His high-profile involvement sparked a range of conspiracy theories among sceptics on social media, each more outlandish than the last. He has been accused of leading the New World Order – a cabal of global elites. Others claim he plans to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory – because he’s managed to embed 5G chips in each dose.
In 2019, his wife Melinda, a former general manager at Microsoft, published a book in which she discussed the challenge of being a mother and the wife of one of the wealthiest men in the world. In The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, she also discusses the problem of women’s inequality within and outside of marriage in the US. She is the founder of Pivotal Ventures, which she created to advance social progress and promote equal opportunities for all in the US. The organisation is a separate entity to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
SOURCE: NPR
Technology
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
A global chip shortage has affected almost every kind of business from automakers to sex toy makers. The shortage came about late last year when automakers thought demand would dwindle due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, they were wrong. And, other manufacturers took note of the automakers’ large semiconductor orders and decided to ramp up their own.
Home appliances, servers, sex toys and heavy equipment makers are dealing with the fallout over the shortage of chips, with companies that don’t usually use chips as their core business feeling the effects. The rise in demand in conjunction with the decrease in availability has increased prices and wait times for such goods, with businesses racing to acquire as many chips as they can.
Since the pandemic, forced lockdowns have seen an increase in demand for electronics, as people have taken to working from home and entertaining themselves at home (in more ways than one). The chip shortage has spared few companies with even some tech giants taking to mass buying to protect themselves from the US-China trade war. Microsoft and Apple have said hardware sales were affected by the shortage with tablets and laptops seeing the largest drop in sales.
A recent Goldman Sachs Group Inc. report says semiconductors are an important manufacturing component for 12% of the US gross domestic product.
In Shenzhen, China, Petoneer has suspended sales of some pet gadgets, including a robotic cat toy after its chip supply ran out. A Petoneer sales executive says the company is looking into whether it can swap in types of chips that are more readily available.
Crave, Inc. a sex-toy company is being forced to redesign half of its products this year to adapt to the chip shortage. Its chief executive says a typical sex toy contains 30 different electronic parts, including chips. The company started stockpiling chips late last year as lead times started increasing. The chief executive says they are bracing for at least a year and maybe over 2 years for a shortage.
So, those who were looking for a new and improved way to pleasure themselves, the company says they are working to make sure its products will still be available.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
World
Weekend music festival in Wuhan attracts thousands of fans
A 2-day music festival in the central city of Wuhan has attracted thousands of fans over the weekend. The Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival showcased the talents of popular musicians, as well as less well-known acts, over 3 stages in the city’s Garden Expo park. According to a Reuters report, sister events are also being held in Beijing and other Chinese cities over the course of a 5-day national holiday to mark May Day.
Thousands of Wuhan music fans streamed into the park on the first day of the festival, dancing and singing along to their favourite bands. Some wore masks, but many did not. In front of each stage, security personnel had erected barriers, with numbers limited in those areas. Festival organisers say around 11,000 people were in attendance on Saturday, the first day of the event.
Last year, the festival was moved online as Wuhan became the epicentre of a pandemic that would go on to wreak havoc across the globe. Residents in the Chinese city endured the world’s first – and one of the toughest – lockdowns, which lasted for more than 2 months. The harsh restrictions worked and the city now finds itself mostly virus-free. Official data shows that the country has a whole has only reported a handful of cases in recent months. Yesterday, China reported 11 new infections, all of which were imported.
One student at the festival, 23-year-old Gao Yuchen, says Wuhan residents have sacrificed a lot to get to this point.
“Last year, we suffered from the coronavirus. It has not been easy to get to where we are today. People here have put in huge efforts and paid a big price (for being hit with the virus). So, I feel very excited to be here.”
Reuters reports that on Friday, China vaccinated around 11.6 million citizens. Data from the country’s National Health Commission confirms over 265 million have now been vaccinated.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US pushed to join call for patent-free Covid vaccines
The United States is being pushed to join a scheme to persuade all manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide to give up their intellectual property rights. This would make all Covid-19 medications, treatments and vaccines patent-free, allowing manufacturers around the world to produce them locally. India and South Africa proposed this plan at the World Trade Organization.
As Covid-19 still spreads around the world, and countries like India and Brazil deep in crisis-level outbreaks, freeing up the production of vaccines by making the technology patent-free could lead to much-accelerated global vaccination.
A group of health experts are stressing that political opposition in Washington DC is standing in the way of the global advancement of the patent-free vaccines scheme. Hundreds of self-described public health faculty, administrators, students and practitioners presented a statement to the Biden administration advocating for the plan to give a temporary waiver of trade-related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights rules.
The group pointed out that we are facing continued Covid-19 deaths and suffering, plus we run the risk of recurring new variants emerging and Covid-19 developing resistance to treatment drugs. Things can’t get better until vaccines, treatment and testing are available worldwide to everyone in need. Making the intellectual property patent-free would expedite the production and distribution of vaccines dramatically.
Without sharing the technology needed to reproduce Covid-19 vaccines, the production of vaccines and inoculations will be hampered and slowed unnecessarily and to the detriment of global health. The letter estimated some poor and developing countries may not have full access to widespread vaccination for more than a decade, by as late as 2034.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
