Phuket adds ‘soft’ curfew but sets up checkpoints to enforce

Phuket is now added to the list of provinces in Thailand that have introduced “soft” curfews – strongly worded requests for residents to stay home during specific hours.

Phuket residents are being asked to stay at home between 10pm and 4am daily. The announcement is now in force. Checkpoints are being set up to advise and warn people who don’t cooperate.

Soft or not, it’s a curfew, albeit requested politely. The Thai government has gone out of its way to introduce restrictions to control crowds and the spread of Covid-19 without using the words ‘lockdown’ or ‘curfew’.

Phuket now has a total of 463 people infected with Covid since the start of April.

“Due to the situation in Phuket and across the country more people are infected daily and the number of deaths is increasing in which the infected persons were found in clusters. This is due to the organisation of activities that gather many people, the traveling of people from high-risk areas without strictly adhering to public health measures.”

Here’s a list of other provinces and similar ‘soft’ curfews.

Central Thailand

Chai Nat: 11pm – 4am

Nakhon Pathom: 11pm – 4am

Nakhon Nayok: 11pm – 4am

Nonthaburi: 9pm – 4am

Pathum Thani: 9pm – 4am

Phetchaburi: 11pm – 4am

Samut Prakan: 9pm – 4am

Samut Sakhon: 11pm – 4am

Northern Thailand

Phrae: 11pm – 3am

North-East Thailand

Bueng Kan: 11pm – 4am

Southern Thailand

Ranong: 10pm – 4am

Songkhla: 10pm – 4am

Surat Thani: 10pm – 4am

Trang: 10pm – 3am

Yala: 10pm – 4am

