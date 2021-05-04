image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket adds ‘soft’ curfew but sets up checkpoints to enforce

Tim Newton

Published 

10 mins ago

 on 

Phuket is now added to the list of provinces in Thailand that have introduced “soft” curfews – strongly worded requests for residents to stay home during specific hours.

Phuket residents are being asked to stay at home between 10pm and 4am daily. The announcement is now in force. Checkpoints are being set up to advise and warn people who don’t cooperate.

Soft or not, it’s a curfew, albeit requested politely. The Thai government has gone out of its way to introduce restrictions to control crowds and the spread of Covid-19 without using the words ‘lockdown’ or ‘curfew’.

Phuket now has a total of 463 people infected with Covid since the start of April.

“Due to the situation in Phuket and across the country more people are infected daily and the number of deaths is increasing in which the infected persons were found in clusters. This is due to the organisation of activities that gather many people, the traveling of people from high-risk areas without strictly adhering to public health measures.”

Here’s a list of other provinces and similar ‘soft’ curfews.

Central Thailand
Chai Nat: 11pm – 4am
Nakhon Pathom: 11pm – 4am
Nakhon Nayok: 11pm – 4am
Nonthaburi: 9pm – 4am
Pathum Thani: 9pm – 4am
Phetchaburi: 11pm – 4am
Samut Prakan: 9pm – 4am
Samut Sakhon: 11pm – 4am

Northern Thailand
Phrae: 11pm – 3am

North-East Thailand
Bueng Kan: 11pm – 4am

Southern Thailand
Ranong: 10pm – 4am
Songkhla: 10pm – 4am
Surat Thani: 10pm – 4am
Trang: 10pm – 3am
Yala: 10pm – 4am

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for nearly 40 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented 3,900 radio news bulletins in Thailand alone, hosted 450 daily TV news programs, produced 1,800 videos, TV commercials and documentaries and is now the General Manager and writer for The Thaiger. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 27 deaths, 1,763 new infections

Thaiger

Published

30 mins ago

on

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By

PHOTO: naewna (there were actually 100s at the protest, including around 60 police guarding the front of the German Embassy)

This morning the health ministry has reported 27 deaths and 1,763 Covid infections reported in the past 24 hours. Over the past 10 days the daily reports have hovered around the 1,500 – 2,000 mark with the death rate trending upwards.

The Mor Prom app and LINE vaccine online registration has now received more than 600,000 registrants. If a foreigner has a Pink Thai ID card they may be able to register for the next round of vaccinations that start at the end of May.

If you’re travelling locally by air, the CCSA have added some additional restrictions.

Covid UPDATE: 27 deaths, 1,763 new infections | News by ThaigerToday is the final day of a 4 day long weekend. Today is Coronation Day, commemorating HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation as the 10th king of the Chakra Dynasty. Most public service buildings will be closed, including banks, other than those in shopping centres.

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vaccination to be accelerated following outbreak in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district

Maya Taylor

Published

46 mins ago

on

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/Greg Holtfreter

The government is accelerating vaccine administration among shantytown dwellers in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district following an outbreak of Covid-19. Thousands of people live in very close quarters within the slums and travel across the city and to neighbouring provinces for work. The cluster of infections has sparked fear the virus could spread further and overwhelm the healthcare system.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is pushing for an urgent vaccine rollout among the community. The Bangkok Post reports that vaccine administration will take place at Tesco Lotus branches at Rama IV and Klong Toey Withaya School from 1pm today. Officials aim to inoculate 1,000 people by the end of the day, and another 2,000 – 3,000 in the following days.

It’s understood officials are also carrying out daily proactive testing among the Klong Toey community, testing around 1,000 people a day between now and May 19. According to Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, a total of 39 Klong Toey communities will be tested. She adds that all infected patients have now been hospitalised. Nearly 1,000 people are considered high-risk contacts and are being prioritised for testing.

The Bangkok Post also reports that following the discovery of 60 new infections among the Bon Kai community of Pathumwan district, officials will also carry out mass testing there, with the aim of testing 4,000 people every day. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the cluster was sparked by someone who lives in the community and works at a nightlife venue in the Thong Lor district of the capital.

The outbreak in Klong Toey was mostly the result of infection being spread between family members and work colleagues. Pongsakorn says that with 75,000 houses in the Klong Toey slums, it is vital to speed up vaccination in the community.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Singapore now demands state 14 day quarantine for all travellers out of Thailand

Tim Newton

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By

Things were starting to ease up for travellers around SE Asia, and travel bubbles were being discussed at high levels. But with some localised surges in new Covid infections around the region the shutters are coming back down again.

The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that all travellers coming from Thailand, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term visa holders, as of midnight on May 3, and who have been in Thailand for any period during the 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore, must now do their mandatory 14 day stay-at-home period at a dedicated SHN (Stay Home Notice) state facilities.

The ministry announced that travellers from Thailand will no longer be able to opt-out of spending their 14 day quarantine at dedicated SHN facilities. Much of the Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport published information (on their websites) doesn’t appear to have been brought up to date at this stage.

IF YOU ARE TRAVELLING TO SINGAPORE, OR TRANSITING THROUGH CHANGI AIRPORT, CHECK WITH YOUR CARRIER FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION.

HERE‘s the full list of arrival protocols from various countries into Singapore, as of May 2. Thailand comes under item 6.

The Thaiger will update this information when we get more clarification.

Singapore now demands state 14 day quarantine for all travellers out of Thailand | News by Thaiger

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

World6 mins ago

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 mins ago

Phuket adds ‘soft’ curfew but sets up checkpoints to enforce
Coronavirus (Covid-19)30 mins ago

Covid UPDATE: 27 deaths, 1,763 new infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)46 mins ago

Vaccination to be accelerated following outbreak in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Singapore now demands state 14 day quarantine for all travellers out of Thailand
Media13 hours ago

“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 31 Covid-related deaths, more flight restrictions | May 3
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Chalong, Phuket hospital closes as staff quarantine after seeing Covid patient
Technology18 hours ago

Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Chachoengsao villagers say homeless man’s mysterious death could be from Covid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Thai authorities set up centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 31 people die, 2,041 new infections, provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Thai government mulling more relief packages in light of Covid-19 third wave
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Koh Lan proposes closing to tourists for 15 days from May 5
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Buri Ram sees 2 villages go into lockdown after 8 Covid-19 infections
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending