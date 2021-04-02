Bangkok student with Covid-19 travelled to Phuket | Thaiger

A student from Nakhon Pathom province near Bangkok has tested positive for Covid-19 and his busy social calendar, including a holiday to Phuket, raises concern of spreading infections.

The 19 year old man, studying at Mahidol University, site of a Thai Covid-19 vaccine in trials now, lives in a dorm on campus in Tambon Salaya of Buddha Monthon district, according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin. Last week the student was at an entertainment venue in Buddha Monthon with a group of 11 other friends. He reportedly did not wear a face mask that evening.

On April 1, he was tested for Covid-19 at Ramathibodi Hospital and was confirmed to be infected with the Coronavirus. In between the time of his exposure at that entertainment venue on March 23 and his diagnosis yesterday the young student was very busy travelling and socialising with many people. His confirmed itinerary is shared to help aid contact tracing of anybody who may have come in contact with him during that time.

After his visit to the entertainment venue, the Covid-19 infected man took a holiday to Phuket with 9 of his friends from the same school from March 25 to 29. They travelled by AirAsia flight and rented cars locally in Phuket. At the end of their trip on March 29, they returned to Phuket Airport via a hired van transfer and took another AirAsia flight returning to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. The man was picked up at the airport by his mother in her private car.

The next day he drove his car back to his college dormitory and spent the evening with another group of 8 friends playing badminton. On March 31, he returned to classes and attended a class with about 50 students. Later in the afternoon, he took a private car with one friend back to Bangkok.

That evening news broke that staff at the venue he had partied outside Bangkok on the 23rd had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The next day the student went for testing and learned that he too was infected. Unfortunately, his travel to Phuket, his extracurricular activities with many friends, and his attendance in large classrooms leave the possibility of infecting many other people with the Coronavirus as well. If you suspect you or anyone you know may have come in contact in one of these locations, consider getting tested.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.