Bangkok student with Covid-19 travelled to Phuket | Thaiger

Bangkok student with Covid-19 travelled to Phuket
A student from Nakhon Pathom province near Bangkok has tested positive for Covid-19 and his busy social calendar, including a holiday to Phuket, raises concern of spreading infections.
The 19 year old man, studying at Mahidol University, site of a Thai Covid-19 vaccine in trials now, lives in a dorm on campus in Tambon Salaya of Buddha Monthon district, according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin. Last week the student was at an entertainment venue in Buddha Monthon with a group of 11 other friends. He reportedly did not wear a face mask that evening.
On April 1, he was tested for Covid-19 at Ramathibodi Hospital and was confirmed to be infected with the Coronavirus. In between the time of his exposure at that entertainment venue on March 23 and his diagnosis yesterday the young student was very busy travelling and socialising with many people. His confirmed itinerary is shared to help aid contact tracing of anybody who may have come in contact with him during that time.
After his visit to the entertainment venue, the Covid-19 infected man took a holiday to Phuket with 9 of his friends from the same school from March 25 to 29. They travelled by AirAsia flight and rented cars locally in Phuket. At the end of their trip on March 29, they returned to Phuket Airport via a hired van transfer and took another AirAsia flight returning to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. The man was picked up at the airport by his mother in her private car.
The next day he drove his car back to his college dormitory and spent the evening with another group of 8 friends playing badminton. On March 31, he returned to classes and attended a class with about 50 students. Later in the afternoon, he took a private car with one friend back to Bangkok.
That evening news broke that staff at the venue he had partied outside Bangkok on the 23rd had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The next day the student went for testing and learned that he too was infected. Unfortunately, his travel to Phuket, his extracurricular activities with many friends, and his attendance in large classrooms leave the possibility of infecting many other people with the Coronavirus as well. If you suspect you or anyone you know may have come in contact in one of these locations, consider getting tested.
Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine
Following the death of a monk just a few hours after being vaccinated against Covid-19, Thailand’s public health minister expressed his sympathy, but says he is confident that the vaccine is not the cause of death.
Anutin Charnvirakul says the 71 year old monk had underlying conditions of severe diabetes and high blood pressure. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
The monk was an assistant abbot at Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok. On Wednesday, he was injected with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at 10am. About 4 hours later, he was found dead in his quarters at the temple.
CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 4 people have reported severe side effects, such as a rash, since the rollout of the vaccine campaign. Those patients were given an antihistamine to ease the symptoms.
Anutin is assuring the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and there is no need to panic, adding that the vaccine has been tested and approved by Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences.
The first death in Thailand involving a Covid-19 vaccine patient was reported last week. Doctors say the death is not related to the vaccine. The 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture, 10 days after receiving the vaccine.
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
UPDATE: Reports now say the monk died just a few hours after receiving the vaccine.
A 71 year old monk died just a few hours after he was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine while 3 other monks at the same temple, Wat Samphanthawong Moranaphap in Bangkok, were taken to the hospital sometime after being injected with the vaccine to be treated for a high fever. One of them complained of chest tightness and difficulty breathing.
Medical examiners will do an autopsy of the deceased monk’s body to determine if his death is related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials did not say which vaccine the monk received, but a report from Nation Thailand said the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered to monks of 60 while the Sinovac vaccine is given to those 18 to 59 years old.
At another Bangkok temple, Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan, 151 monks received their Covid-19 vaccine. No side effects were reported. The vaccinated monks are still advised to practice social distancing and to wear face masks, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pituthecha says.
Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night
Thailand’s Deputy National Police chief has inspected a drink-driving checkpoint on the first night it was reinstated, in the Lad Phrao district of Bangkok. Damrongsak Kittiprapas visited the checkpoint to ensure it was running smoothly and that officers were working in a transparent fashion.
Police checkpoints are returning around the country, after national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk paused them for 6 months in order to investigate corruption allegations. The hiatus came about after several complaints from road users since October of last year.
The newly re-instated checkpoints now have CCTV installed and police officers are required to wear body cams to record their interaction with drivers. Checkpoints are now up and running in Bangkok and in the north-eastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Damrongsak says a new database holds a record of legitimately-operating checkpoints, all of which must comply with a number of rules.
“Legitimate DUI checkpoints must be listed in the Traffic Police Checkpoint Control database, have traffic cones, and signposts must be up 100 metres ahead of a police checkpoint with CCTV surveillance. If road users suspect that any checkpoints do not comply with this rule, please notify the Traffic Police Bureau at 1197 or 1599 immediately. Tonight, we have noticed some flaws in the operation of new DUI checkpoints, such as traffic cones obstructing traffic lanes on small roads.”
On its first night in action, 3 drivers stopped at the Lad Phrao checkpoint failed a breathalyser test and were taken to the local police station to be charged with drink-driving.
