Australia sets goal of preventing any more species from going extinct

Australia has set an ambitious environmental goal of preventing any more species from going extinct. To do this, the country’s labour government has set another ambitious goal of conserving over 30% of its land mass by 2030. The new 10-year plan was announced on Tuesday.

Australia’s new conservation plan will focus on 20 places and 110 species. The areas include the forests of Far North Queensland, Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory, and Kangaroo Island in South Australia, CNN reported.

The government said it chose these species based on several factors, including their uniqueness and risk of extinction. Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said that in the new plan, the country must protect “about an extra 50 million hectares of landscape.”

Over the years, Australia’s wildlife has suffered natural disasters and the effects of the climate crisis. This includes fires that displaced nearly 3 billion animals in southern states in 2019-2020. The country has also dealt with land clearing and feral predators.

In July, Thai officials from several different bodies helped to save the homes of a beloved Australian animal, the koala. On Australia’s National Tree Day on July 31, the officials pitched in to help plant 1,000 trees in Australia’s You Yangs Regional Park. The koala is one of the species on the list of 110 species to focus on preserving.

Hopefully, Australia’s big goal will be accomplished, and the koala, and all 110 of the chosen species, will still be around for years to come.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE !