Thai officials help restore Australia’s Koala habitats

Thai officials from several different bodies are helping to save the homes of a beloved Australian animal, the koala. On Australia’s National Tree Day on July 31, the officials pitched in to help plant 1,000 trees in Australia’s You Yangs Regional Park.

The groups rolling up their sleeves to help included the Royal Thai Embassy and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Sydney office. They collaborated with the Koala Clancy Foundation, and Minor Hotels. The Koala Clancy Foundation works to restore koalas’ habitats. A total of 45 people participated.

The Royal Thai Embassy Canberra posted about the tree planting event on its Facebook page. Photos show participants on the ground with tools, ready to work.

TAT also gave a presentation on Thailand’s sustainability goals. TAT Director Suladda Sarutilavan discussed TAT’s new ‘7 Greens Campaign’. The campaign encourages resorts and tourism operators to take steps in adopting more sustainable strategies. The seven areas it focuses on are: Green Heart, Green Logistics, Green Attraction, Green Activity, Green Community, Green Service, and Green Plus.

Thailand’s Ambassador to Australia Busadee Santipitaks noted the similarities between Thailand and Australia’s environmental efforts. He said…

“The event resonates with Thailand’s continuing efforts to help restore elephant rainforest habitat in Thailand. Furthermore, the latest effort to offset carbon emissions is the Bangkok governor’s campaign to plant one million trees in Bangkok during the next four years.”

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail