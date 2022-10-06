Reported Bangkok VIP casino vanishes into thin air

A Thai television news channel yesterday reported that a VIP casino was throwing dice in an entertainment building on Ratchada Road in the Huay Kwang district of Bangkok. The police raided the building on the back of the breaking news but said there was no casino when they got there.

The story was reported on several Thai news agencies after the TV channel announcement and officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and Huay Kwang District Director, Chatchaya Kamchan, dashed to the scene.

According to Thairath, the alleged building has three floors. The first and second floors are still under construction while the third floor is completely refurbished.

The finished third floor was opened as a meeting hall while the first floor is going to house a sauna service. There was no information available about the second floor.

The leading officer reported that no gambling equipment was found in the building and the construction plan was submitted to the authorities legally according to building rules and regulations.

Chatchaya reported that there was nothing illegal inside the building, adding they would investigate again once construction work finishes.

The Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Noppasin Poonsawat, warned that any entertainment venues secretly operating as casinos would be severely punished.

The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Division 2, Auttapon Anusit, added that officers regularly investigated the city’s entertainment venues for wrongdoing or illegal activities and would continue to do so.

