Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured

The death toll of the mass shooting at a nursery in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeast Thailand, this afternoon is 36 in total, including 12 adults and 24 children.

The gunman opened fire at a nursery in Na Klang district where most of the victims were shot. He fled in a pickup truck and shot more victims from inside the vehicle.

Then, he shot dead his own wife and son, raising the death toll to 34, before fatally shooting himself.

A further 12 people are injured, eight of whom are seriously injured in Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital.

The hospital has requested urgent blood donations from people of all blood types.

The culprit, 34 year old Panya Khamrap, was a former police officer. He was fired from the force last year for failing a drug test.

He was supposed to face trial in court tomorrow for his alleged drug crimes.