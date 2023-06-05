Scent-sational breakup: Chinese student dumped over ‘foul’ feet post-abortion

Just under a month after having an abortion, a 20 year old Chinese university student was dumped by her boyfriend because her feet were unbearably smelly. The breakup caused widespread interest on Chinese social media and sparked a multitude of comments on their relationship.

The 20 year old Chinese university student Liu shared her emotional breakup story online, attracting significant attention. According to Liu, she is a second-year college student while her 21 year old boyfriend, Luo, left high school and worked in a snack bar. Liu began to visit the snack bar, which eventually led to their relationship.

Luo, a tall and handsome young man, won Liu’s heart in only two weeks, and the couple quickly became close. However, as they did not take any precautions, Liu became unexpectedly pregnant. Concerned about the potential impacts on her education and the economic hardship of raising a child, they decided to terminate the pregnancy. Shortly after the procedure, Luo broke up with her, blaming the smell of her feet.

Liu said…

“He never mentioned this issue when he was chasing and loving me before, but suddenly told me today that my feet have an unbearable smell. I know that he just wanted a reason to break up. My health is weak after the abortion, but he used a different excuse. I want to take revenge, but I can’t figure it out. He has changed jobs, and I don’t know what to do.”

Following the breakup, Liu sought compensation for post-abortion medical expenses and emotional damages from her ex-boyfriend, but he laughed and claimed he had no money, leaving her even more disappointed, Sanook reported.

After Liu’s story gained public attention, Chinese netizens and keyboard warriors took to social media to voice their opinion on the matter. While most people think breaking up was the right decision, they encouraged Liu to take care of herself and let go of the past.

Comments included…

“He’s just being selfish, if not this time, there would be another breakup excuse in the future. But maybe it’s for the best.”

“Where did you find this trash man? He is equally worthless.”

“Could it be that he broke up with you because he doesn’t see your worth anymore? Stop feeling sad, take care of yourself, and start a new life.”