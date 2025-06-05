Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint

A 39 year old woman was apprehended after fleeing a police checkpoint on a motorcycle. She was found with an MK2 grenade, also known as a pineapple grenade, hidden in grass at her house, claiming it was for self-defence.

Yesterday, June 4, paramilitary rangers from Task Force 2102 of the 21st Ranger Regiment were conducting a checkpoint at Phra Metta in Ban Ahi, Ahi subdistrict, Tha Li district, Loei province. As dawn approached, they attempted to stop a woman on a motorcycle for a search.

Rather than complying, she accelerated and fled, prompting the officers to pursue her. The police from Tha Li Police Station were contacted to assist in the chase.

The pursuit ended at an unregistered house in Ban Chonprathan, Tha Li subdistrict, where the woman, identified as Kornwipha, was apprehended. A search of the premises led to the discovery of an MK2 grenade wrapped in paper and concealed in a patch of grass.

Kornwipha admitted ownership of the grenade, stating she had bought it from a neighbouring country for self-protection. However, the police remain sceptical of this claim, suspecting a possible connection to drug trafficking activities along the border.

Kornwipha, along with the seized grenade, will be handed over to Tha Li Police Station investigators for further questioning and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

