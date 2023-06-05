Creepy crawler goes viral: Giant centipede ‘wall-stounds’ online viewers (video)

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A viral video recently circulating online has captured a giant centipede climbing up a residential wall, leaving viewers intrigued and startled. The clip, posted by TikTok user @paphatsanat, has accumulated over 6 million views since it was uploaded on social media.

The owner of the clip said…

“I have never seen such a huge and long centipede in my life.”

In the video, the centipede, notably larger and longer than usual, can be seen climbing on the side of a house. Onlookers might shiver at the sight, as the normal size of a centipede is approximately no bigger than a human hand, while this one appears visibly larger and more menacing.

Since its release, the video has gone viral, amassing more than 6 million views. Many individuals have also commented on the unusual size of the gecko, sharing similar sentiments about never having seen one this large before, reported Sanook.

Giant centipedes are certainly rare in Thailand but that is not the case with snakes.

Last week, a snake found on the 501 Bangkok bus route has caused a stir on social media for superstitious lottery fanatics who were left slithering to find out the bus’ registration number. The driver safely returned the snake to its natural habitat after the bus arrived at its destination.

A TikTok user, @fatimapun posted a video of the snake slithering on a bus grab rail. Passengers believed the bus’s registration number, 11-8617, was lucky for the next lottery draw.

The video showed the driver reassuring passengers while some joked that the snake should get off first. Thousands of viewers and commenters revealed they plan to use the bus’ registration number in the lottery.

In response, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) clarified the situation on its Facebook page. On Saturday, May 27, someone discovered a snake hiding behind a screen on a Route 501 bus, bearing the number 2-80054, before it slithered towards the grab rail. Read more about the story HERE.