World
Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
The cultivation of opium poppy as a medicinal plant has a long tradition in Afghanistan.
The milky sap extracted from the seed pods is dried to produce raw opium, an effective remedy for severe pain. Today, opium is used primarily as an intoxicant and as a raw material for the production of stronger drugs like heroin.
In the last harvest season, which ended in July, an estimated 6,800 tons of opium were produced in Afghanistan. This was an 8% increase over 2020, according to a recent report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
According to the report, Afghanistan accounts for 85% of global opium production, and Afghan opiates supply 80% of users worldwide.
The UNODC has calculated that the opium business will have generated between $1.8 billion and $2.7 billion (€1.6 billion and €2.4 billion) in Afghanistan in 2021, about one-tenth of Afghanistan’s economic output.
The agency said the Taliban takeover in August 2021, and the resulting protracted economic uncertainty, drove opium prices in August and September to new highs. “This strengthens the incentive for opium cultivation,” the report said.
‘We didn’t have anything under control’
“Opium production in Afghanistan will continue to increase. Growing opium is a secure source of income for farmers and many unemployed people who are now returning to their villages from the cities,” a former Afghan army officer told DW under condition of anonymity for security reasons.
Up until the Taliban takeover, the officer belonged to a special unit of the Afghan army tasked with fighting drug-related crime.
“We didn’t have everything under control at the time,” the officer admitted. “Especially in remote areas, the Taliban had more influence and protected farmers growing opium poppies. If the Taliban wanted to, they could hinder opium production — they’ve done that before.”
During the Taliban’s first period of rule from 1996 to 2001, they cracked down on opium production, which consequently dropped to 185 metric tons in 2001. However, after the Taliban were toppled from power that year, opium production shot up again.
Even today, the Taliban claim they want to combat opium cultivation and drug trafficking in Afghanistan. After taking power in August, the Taliban announced their intention to reduce opium production to zero.
However, the Taliban are known for using the drug trade to finance militant operations. According to the US government, they generate up to 60% of their annual revenue from growing and trafficking drugs.
Opium trade likely to continue
Thomas Ruttig of the Afghanistan Analysts Network said the Taliban are not the only thing driving the drug economy in Afghanistan in recent years.
“The previous government struggled with the Taliban for influence in rural areas, and many of its people were directly involved in drug smuggling,” he said.
The analyst said Western troops in Afghanistan often worked with warlords, commander and government officials who were involved in the drug trade, and rarely did anything to stop it.
Ruttig added that he does not think the Taliban are serious about wanting to reduce opium production in Afghanistan to zero.
“They don’t want to do it, and they can’t do it, because they would lose key rural supporters,” he said.
This article has been translated from German
Edited by: Kate Martyr
SOURCE: DW News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chaiyaphum rebuilding after grandson burns down family’s house
Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
200 funeral attendees quarantined after deceased diagnosed with Covid-19
Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
Anti-Corruption Commission ranked Phuket least corrupt province
Eyesore wires and cables are being cleaned up in Bangkok
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Work visa in Thailand, Unvaccinated women, Jazz hands, Ragging on Pattaya | Thaiger Bites | Ep.79
Weekend travellers expected to general 5.72 billion baht
Demand for residential property returns to Phuket
Huge stash of marijuana intercepted near the Malaysian border
International flights into Thailand up 24% from last month
How to get a Thai driver’s license as a foreigner
Meta bans Myanmar military-owned telco from Facebook
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Bangkok2 days ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Recent comments: