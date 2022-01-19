World
5G causes airlines to cancel or rearrange flights to the US
Fear of 5G interference around American airports is spurring airlines from around the world to cancel or reschedule flights to the US. At least 25 flights to the US were cancelled today with many airlines saying they will cancel more as they scrambled to change the type of aircraft used to avoid interference as AT&T and Verizon Communications roll out their 5G services.
The main concern is over the frequencies used in 5G that may clash with the frequencies used by equipment on the Boeing 777 and the 747-8 planes. The 5G signal could interfere with navigation equipment that’s used to land when the weather is bad and visibility is hindered. Sensitive equipment like radio altimeters which crucially monitor a plane’s altitude as its landing and numerous critical safety systems that are fed by the altimeter could be harmed by this interference.
The problem is unique to the United States because they’re the only country that has allowed mobile carriers to license any part of the airwave spectrum. Other countries have had many more limitations to what frequencies private companies could license and use.
After emergency last-minute meetings with government officials, AT&T and Verizon agreed on Tuesday evening that for safety sake, they would delay turning on hundreds of cell towers transmitting 5G in proximity of American airports. They did not specify how long they would delay the launch or how big of a radius they would not switch on near airports. Joe Biden, president of the US, said that the agreement to delay launching 5G around airports was a necessary step that helps avoid potentially devastating disruptions for cargo as well as passenger flights.
The telecommunication giants bought the rights to use the 5G frequencies last year in a US $80 billion deal after the Federal Communications Commission concluded in their research that the use of the frequencies by mobile phone companies would not interfere with the safety of aircraft and airports. But now it seems that interference may be an issue for 777 and 747-8 aircraft, 2 of the most popular plane models in use today.
In the US, Delta Airlines said they’re making plans for possible cancellations, while many international airlines have canceled or rearranged flights. Emirates plans to suspend flights the several American destinations, while Japan Airlines and ANA are canceling their 777 planes to the US. British Airways canceled a few flights and switched out planes for Airbus SE A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft. Korean Airlines are scrambling to rearrange which planes they use to fly to the US, while Air India said they will cancel or change call their service.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourists not wearing masks face tough talk from Phuket authorities
5G causes airlines to cancel or rearrange flights to the US
Official population of Thailand 66,171,439, lower than previous figures
Top 11 Best Influencer Marketing Agencies in Thailand
15.2 million meth pills seized in Northern checkpoint stops
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
China forced nearly 10,000 nationals to return home since 2014 – NGO report
Hong Kong puts down 2,000 hamsters over Covid-19 fear, animal rights activists worried
Thailand News Today | Thailand Offering Long Term Visas up to 10 years
Phuket’s Patong Tunnel to be complete by 2027
Foreigners vaccinated in Thailand can apply for a digital vaccine passport for free until March 31
Rail to connect Thailand to China delayed 3 years to 2026
Canada bids farewell to Malaysia’s Supermax over alleged forced labour
Alleged Bengal tiger poachers must remove their homes from national park
Man in Phuket threatens new neighbour with 30 gunshots
City Guide: Top 5 activities for families in Bangkok 2022
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Tourists with mild symptoms can have Covid treatment covered by Thai insurance
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
12 Pattaya restaurant owners, managers arrested for breaching 9pm cutoff for booze
Thailand restrictions mood change & Test & Go reboot demands | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
- Thai Travel3 days ago
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
- Thailand2 days ago
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourists unsure about new 300-baht fee, question how money will be spent
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 infection rate, totals in international travellers surging
- Bangkok Travel3 days ago
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
Recent comments: