25 arrested in Germany suspected of leading a ‘right-wing’ coup

German authorities recently arrested 25 people on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. The group is believed to be part of a far-right organization led by 71-year-old Prince Heinrich XIII.

The federal prosecutor’s office said the arrests were made in six German states. The arrested suspects range in age from 20 to 50 years old and are suspected of plotting to establish a “nationalist, authoritarian state.” Police also seized several weapons, ammunition, and other materials during their raids.

Authorities believe the group was in the early stages of planning a coup. They reportedly had plans to acquire more weapons and recruit more members to their cause. The group was also said to be planning to establish a new government in the event of a successful coup.

“We don’t yet have a name for this group,” said a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office. She added that the group’s members had been in contact with other far-right groups across Europe.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are still trying to determine the group’s motives and goals. So far, only one of the suspects, Prince Heinrich XIII, has been identified. The ‘Prince of Reuss’ is believed to have been the leader of the organization, aka the Reichsbürger movement.