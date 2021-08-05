News
USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
The United States government is planning on requiring almost all foreign visitors to be vaccinated against Covid, a White House official said yesterday. The condition would be part of the Biden administration’s phased strategy to reducing travel restrictions for foreign nationals to visit America. It is not known what countries would be excepted from this rule.
However, a timeline has yet to be established as interagency working groups analyse how to safely approach “normal” travel. At some point, all foreign visitors who wish to go to the United States, with some minor exceptions, are expected to be inoculated. The exceptions were not specified.
The White House official released their statement anonymously.
Currently, the US has banned foreign visitors who have travelled to China, the European Schengen Area, the UK, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, or India in the past 14 days. America also requires all visitors, whether or not they have been vaccinated, to present a negative Covid test with 3 days of flying to America.
The US government has been under pressure to lift some restrictions in the airline sector to help families who have been separated from their loved ones. There have been complaints that travel restrictions are not an accurate reflection of the up to date Covid situation in America.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
