Bangkok closure order extended until August 31

Numerous businesses and venues in Bangkok will be closed at least until the end of the month. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration extended its closure order on non-essential businesses, places and venues until August 31.

The closure order is in addition to the disease control measures set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Under the Emergency Decree, provincial governments can impose measures depending on the local Covid-19 situation.

Bangkok and 28 other provinces are classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control with curfews, travel restrictions and closure orders. The CCSA will review the situation mid-month, but a spokesperson says the restrictions are likely to be in place until the end of the month.

Restrictions imposed by the CCSA for Bangkok, other “dark red” zones

No interprovincial public transportation services.

Stay at home from 9pm to 4am.

Restaurants must only offer takeaway services and must close by 8pm.

Non-essential stores in shopping centres must remain closed. Restaurants can open for delivery services only. Supermarkets and pharmacies inside the malls must close by 8pm.

Sports venues and stadiums must close.

Beauty clinics and massage parlours must close.

Additional closures in Bangkok until at least August 31

Entertainment businesses and venues including pubs, bars, karaoke, snooker and billiard venues

Water parks, theme parks, and playgrounds

Public parks, botanic gardens, national parks, public libraries, art galleries, zoos, and similar venues

Museums, national museums, local museums and similar museums, historical sites, and ancient monuments are allowed to reopen under strict public health measures

Public libraries, community libraries, private libraries, and book houses

Internet and game cafes, arcades

Horse racetracks and other similar tracks, venues used for cock, bull or fish fighting

Children’s nurseries and elderly care facilities, with the exception of regular overnight care services

All kinds of indoor and outdoor sports venues, boxing stadiums, boxing gyms, and martial art gyms, fitness centres, dance and ballet schools, ice-skating rinks, and bowling alleys or similar venues

Buddha amulet stalls and centres

Preschool nurseries and kindergartens, early childhood development centres, and preschool child development centres

Beauty clinics, tattoo and piercing studios, beauty salons, barbershops, manicure and pedicure shops, and tattoo shops

Healthcare venues, including spas and traditional Thai massage shops

Large construction sites

Exhibition halls, trade fair centres, and convention centres

Learning centres, science centres for education, science parks, science and cultural centres, and art galleries

Public swimming pools

SOURCE: TAT

