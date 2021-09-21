Connect with us

Update: government official that allegedly stole from fund meant for the disabled spent all the money on gambling

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: jeniferanne/Flickr

In an update to yesterday’s story, Pisal Sukjaitham, the government official who was arrested for allegedly embezzling 13 million baht from a fund meant for the disabled, allegedly confessed, after being interrogated, that he spent all the money he stole on gambling. In another development in the story, INN says that officials are now saying 45 million baht was stolen from the fund and not 15 million.

Yesterday, Pisal was taken to a Bangkok court that focuses on corruption cases. He is still in police custody. Officers are still searching for other officials who may be involved with the theft.

The original story

An investigation into the embezzlement of 13 million baht allocated for the disabled is looking to uncover just how many officials were involved in the graft. The Social Development and Human Security Ministry plans to investigate the matter further and Permanent secretary Patcharee Arayakul says the investigation is already in motion.

The investigation comes on the heels of a C-6 official’s arrest. Pisal Sukjaitham was arrested in Chaing Rai on Sunday. Pisal is accused of stealing 13 million baht from June to August of this year. The permanent secretary says Pisal has been temporarily suspended from duty to allow the investigation to be pursued without his obstruction. Patcharee says the theft could be even greater than the 13 million baht number officials initially thought.

Previously, Pisal was one of the officials who was responsible for the finances of the ministry’s Department of Empowerment of People with Disabilities, which granted him access to the ministry’s financial accounts. Pisal allegedly exploited this access to transfer 13 million baht that was meant for disabled people impacted by Covid to his personal accounts. The official’s accounts are now frozen, says Patcharee.

Patcharee says she first noticed something was amiss after officials checked financial transactions on September 13. She says a complaint was then filed with the Phaya Thai police; the Anti-Corruption Division of the Royal Thai Police would eventually take over the case. An arrest warrant was issued for Pisal last Friday and he was arrested 2 days later. Before being arrested, Pisal allegedly tried to flee. Police say he was trying to escape into Myanmar. Pisal has denied all charges against him.

SOURCE: INN ASEAN Now Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
JohninDubin
2021-09-21 14:37
15 minutes ago, Graham said: Me thinks there is a lot more to this story and for sure there are more involved, anyone checked other office staff for new Benz or any new houses with pools ? 555 I am…
image
JohninDubin
2021-09-21 14:42
7 minutes ago, Shade_Wilder said: You have provided an excellent explanation as to how and why people gamble and/or continue to gamble. Alas, I simply don't care. I am tired of reading about Thai government Bureaucrats stealing money and not…
image
JohninDubin
2021-09-21 14:48
28 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Come on One man 45 million Baht all spent on gambling Wish I was his bookie...🤣🤣🤣 I remember speaking to a Coloradan ex-pat I met in Pattaya and he had a very simple outlook on…
image
Griff1315
2021-09-21 14:50
Just now, JohninDubin said: I remember speaking to a Coloradan ex-pat I met in Pattaya and he had a very simple outlook on gambling. It was something along the lines of, "Take a look at all those luxury hotels attached…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-21 14:54
1 hour ago, Shade_Wilder said: The only way to combat this kind of thing is to splash his photo, in handcuffs, on the frontpage of every newspaper and every website. Stop protecting these worms. Shaming works. Then jail, for a…
Trending