Thai residents flooded with massive bills, demand monthly relief

Residents of Bua Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima are fuming over eye-watering water bills running into tens of thousands of baht, courtesy of a two-year billing cycle enforced by Bua Yai Municipality. Furious locals are demanding an immediate switch to monthly billing to ease their financial strain.

Today, September 16, the story of 57 year old Busakorn Changkrian brought the issue into the spotlight. Presenting her monster bill to the media, Busakorn sought justice and relief. The offending document, issued by the Bua Yai Municipality’s Waterworks Department, slapped her with a staggering charge of over 11,595 baht accrued over two years.

Advertisements

Busakorn, who runs a humble eatery from a rented shophouse, explained her usage: water for washing dishes, laundry, and other daily essentials. Initially, municipal workers would diligently record and collect water usage fees every month. But for the past two years, no one showed up to take meter readings, leaving her bewildered and in the dark.

“I nearly fainted when I got a bill for two years’ worth of water usage totalling 11,595 baht. I don’t know where I’ll get the money to pay for this. The municipality must revert to monthly billing. Collecting fees every two years is a colossal financial burden.”

Busakorn recalled her attempts to get answers from the Provincial Waterworks Authority. Officials told her that residents were now expected to record their water usage and pay up accordingly. Confused by the sudden change and unsure how to accurately log her water consumption, Busakorn ended up with a crippling bill.

The shock bill has caused significant distress for Busakorn and other residents caught in the same bind. Many are living hand to mouth, and a sudden demand for a hefty sum of money is both impractical and overwhelming.

In response to this financial fiasco, Busakorn and her fellow residents are urging the Bua Yai Municipality’s Waterworks Authority to bring back monthly meter readings and billing. They argue this change is crucial for managing their finances effectively and avoiding future shock-and-awe billing experiences.

Advertisements

The tiny town of Bua Yai is boiling over, and desperate residents hope their voices will be heard loud and clear, demanding a fair and manageable billing system.