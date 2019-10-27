Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
137 Pillars House in Chiang Mai has made elaborate arrangements for next month’s Loy Krathong festival, better known as Yi Peng in the North.
The full moon on November 11 will see celebrants floating lotus-shaped krathong with flowers, candles and incense on rivers and canals to pay respect to the water spirits and carry away the sadness and setbacks of the year.
Others will do the same with candlelit kongming lanterns that will float into the night sky.
137 Pillars House has 30 suites set around a former colonial teak homestead in a leafy residential enclave just a few minutes’ walk from the historic Tha Pae Gate and the Ping River.
The hotel’s festivities will include a Lanna-style market and gala evening with cocktails, a three-course dinner, traditional entertainment, umbrella painting and making Lanna flags. After dinner, guests’ krathong will be floated in the river.
Rates start at 32,800 baht for two and include a night’s accommodation, all the festivities and breakfast the following day. Additional nights with breakfast start at 25,000 baht. Non-guests are welcome for dinner, cocktails and entertainment for 3,900 baht.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Chiang Mai
Police foil attempt to smuggle one million yaba pills from north to south of Thailand
Thai Residents reports that acting on intelligence reports, Border Patrol Police (BPP) in Chiang Mai have busted a drug smuggling operation that was attempting to transport a million yaba pills from the north of the country to the south.
The operation began on October 22, with the gang planning to transport the pills from Chiang Dao district through the forest and a network of waterways to their eventual destination in southern Thailand.
During a surveillance operation that night, police spotted a group of people crossing the Mae Ping river on foot. Each of them was carrying the same type of white backpack. A white Mitsubishi vehicle was also seen travelling to the spot where the police where hiding and, on seeing the officers, the car made a U-turn to get away.
On seeing the car turn around, the men in the water threw their backpacks into the river in panic and fled into the night.
Police say there were ten backpacks in total, each one containing 100,000 yaba pills wrapped tightly in plastic to protect them from water damage.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board say it’s likely the drugs arrived in Thailand as part of a shipment brought in through the Mae Ai border crossing in the Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Chiang Mai
Hotel guest in Chiang Mai runs up bill of nearly 50,000 baht before fleeing
A man who claims to be a doctor stayed in a Chiang Mai hotel for 21 nights, running up a bill of nearly 50,000 baht, before instructing the hotel to invoice the Ministry for the Interior and then fleeing the premises.
Employees of the hotel say they didn’t expect the man to abscond as he has stayed there on three previous occasions, paying his bill each time. He would usually reserve his room through an online booking site and gave his name as Chayarop, saying he was a doctor from Nakhon Si Thammarat.
This time, the man did not book in advance but simply walked in on September 28 and asked for a room.
Hotel employees say he didn’t say how long he’d be staying for and during his stay, he ordered room service every night, inviting friends to eat and drink with him.
Photo: Ch7.com
Eventually, he had run up a bill of nearly 50,000 baht, but the hotel was reluctant to ask him when he planned to pay due to the fact that he was a regular guest.
After 21 nights, he instructed the hotel to send his bill to the Ministry for the Interior. When he left the hotel that day, he didn’t give any indication that he wouldn’t be returning later. When he failed to show that evening, the hotel tried to contact him on the number he’d provided but the phone was never answered.
The hotel has now filed a report with the local police force.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Chiang Mai
Earthquake could hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai
A magnitude 4.1 tremor shook seven districts of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai on Friday night, prompting the Department of Mineral Resources to warn that the two northern provinces could face a magnitude 5 earthquake within ten years.
The prediction is based on analysis of movements in the Mae Tha fault lines, including the 5.1 ML quake in December 2006, centred under the Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai.
Geological studies in Ban Pong Samakkhi, Chiang Mai, indicate that the area experienced a 5.9 ML quake about 2,000 years ago.
Photo : earthquake.tmd.go.th
Friday’s temblor occurred at 9:46 pm, with its epicentre about six kilometres below the surface in Doi Saked district.
The tremor was felt in the Muang, Prao, San Sai, Doi Saket and Hang Dong districts of Chiang Mai and Wiang Papao district of Chiang Rai, though there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Farmers seek injunction on chemical ban
Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border
Thai exports will suffer from Trump decision
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Five Burmese arrested trying to get into Thailand with dodgy passports
Viral video of Pattaya bus driver arguing with suspected illegal tour guides sparks investigation
Arrest warrant issued for Korean suspected of stabbing another Korean man in Pattaya
Report into Lion Air crash blames variety of factors
Four hundred made redundant as tyre factory in eastern Thailand shuts down
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport moves domestic passenger security screening
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
Trending
- Southeast Asia1 day ago
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
- Crime4 days ago
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
- Property12 hours ago
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
- Hong Kong12 hours ago
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
- Thai Life2 days ago
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Airways not at risk of shutting down: president
- Thailand1 day ago
Thai dog rescue service named Rescue of the Year in global contest
- Bangkok3 days ago
Six top officials sacked on King’s orders