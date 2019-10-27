Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong | The Thaiger

137 Pillars House in Chiang Mai has made elaborate arrangements for next month’s Loy Krathong festival, better known as Yi Peng in the North.

The full moon on November 11 will see celebrants floating lotus-shaped krathong with flowers, candles and incense on rivers and canals to pay respect to the water spirits and carry away the sadness and setbacks of the year.

Others will do the same with candlelit kongming lanterns that will float into the night sky.

137 Pillars House has 30 suites set around a former colonial teak homestead in a leafy residential enclave just a few minutes’ walk from the historic Tha Pae Gate and the Ping River.

The hotel’s festivities will include a Lanna-style market and gala evening with cocktails, a three-course dinner, traditional entertainment, umbrella painting and making Lanna flags. After dinner, guests’ krathong will be floated in the river.

Rates start at 32,800 baht for two and include a night’s accommodation, all the festivities and breakfast the following day. Additional nights with breakfast start at 25,000 baht. Non-guests are welcome for dinner, cocktails and entertainment for 3,900 baht.

SOURCE: nationthailand.com