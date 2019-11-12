TAT opens 100 baht tourism scheme | The Thaiger

TAT’s ambitious ‘฿100 Travel Around’ scheme opened yesterday.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has opened registration for its “100 Baht Travel Around” campaign. According to the TAT website, the project is to promote domestic tourism by providing 100 baht packages for domestic tours and rooms.

Registration will only be open on the four “catchy dates” of 11-11 (November 11), 11-12 (November 12), 12-11 (December 11) and 12-12 (December 12).

Each registration day will accept only 10,000 people, from 6am to midnight. Coupons will be given on a first come first served basis.

To be eligible, participants must be Thai nationals at least 18 years old, and must reserve a destination other than their hometown.

The reservation website can is www.100เดียวเที่ยวทั่วไทย.com.

Hundreds of three – five star hotels have registered to provide packages, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui and Pattaya.

SOURCE: nationthailand.com