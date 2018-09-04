News
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Last Friday many deceased Chinese tourists were found floating, face down, in the wake of Thursday evening’s disaster. Bouyancy vests, life jackets, bouyancy aids – what’s the difference? Tim gets into a pool to demonstrate how wearing the right ‘vest’ could save your life.
Mong Thongdee approaches the citizenship finish line
Good news for Thailand's favourite paper plane flyer.
The stateless paper-folding airplane competition champion, Mong Thongdee, has applied for Thai nationality. The process is expected to take three weeks. It's only taken a decade since he first promised citizenship as a result of him representing the country in international paper-plane contests in Japan.
The 21 year old stateless man, Mong Thongdee, who rose to fame as the local and international paper-folded airplane competition champion, this week applied for Thai nationality at the government complex in Chiang Mai Province.
The Deputy District Chief of Muang Chiang Mai District accepted the petition and personally processed Mr. Mong’s document.
According to the government’s procedures in requests for nationality, the responsible unit will perform a criminal record check on the applicant, interview two witnesses, and review other relevant documents, before going throu...
Six arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown
Officers have arrested six suspects in a loan shark crackdown in Chalong.
At 6.30am yesterday morning, officers raided a house in Chalong after the the Phuket Provincial Court has issued 21 arrest warrants for six suspects over offences relating to the Excessive Interest Rate Prohibition Act. They were...
- 28 year old Somkiet Boonpeng from Chanthaburi in 5 arrest warrants.
- 23 year old Chairat Charnapon from Trat with 4 arrest warrants.
- 22 year old Tanakorn Srisuk from Samut Prakan with 2 arrest warrants.
- 23 year old Komsan Prayatsap from Pathum Thani with 4 arrest warrants.
- 29 year old Teerapon Suwannarat from Bangkok with 2 arrest warrants.
- 20 year old Nipon Nuanwara from Chathaburi with 4 arrest warrants.
Koh Payu monkeys have a fruit feast
PHOTOS: Pongchart Chouehorm
A team of officers from the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre headed out to Koh Payu where monkeys were released to their new home over two months ago. The visit was to check on their welfare and give them some fruit treats.
On June 21, 80 monkeys, which had already been sterilised, were released onto Koh Payu, off the coast of Phuket. This island covers 26 rai of land.
Read more HERE.
Pongchart Chouehorm, the Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre and his team, took the short trip out to Koh Payu.
They took some fresh fruit to feed the monkeys that were settling into their new home. Water in a tank was checked to make sure that there is enough water for the monkeys.
Officers were patrolling along the beaches. They say about 35 monkeys ...
Asterix
July 10, 2018 at 10:28 am
The “Vest Type” on the left on the picture. That “Vest Type” is unfit for snorkeling and dangerous for unconscious people in water as the body is face down in water.
Harbout Department asked all boat operators in Thailand to compulsory buy the “Vest Type” just a few months ago.
Now, if Harbour Department requests to buy new ones, do the Harbour Department will pay to buy a new model?