Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?

Good news for Thailand's favourite paper plane flyer.



The stateless paper-folding airplane competition champion, Mong Thongdee, has applied for Thai nationality. The process is expected to take three weeks. It's only taken a decade since he first promised citizenship as a result of him representing the country in international paper-plane contests in Japan.



The 21 year old stateless man, Mong Thongdee, who rose to fame as the local and international paper-folded airplane competition champion, this week applied for Thai nationality at the government complex in Chiang Mai Province.



The Deputy District Chief of Muang Chiang Mai District accepted the petition and personally processed Mr. Mong’s document.



According to the government’s procedures in requests for nationality, the responsible unit will perform a criminal record check on the applicant, interview two witnesses, and review other relevant documents, before going throu...