Six arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown

Officers have arrested six suspects in a loan shark crackdown in Chalong.

At 6.30am yesterday morning, officers raided a house in Chalong after the the Phuket Provincial Court has issued 21 arrest warrants for six suspects over offences relating to the Excessive Interest Rate Prohibition Act. They were…

28 year old Somkiet Boonpeng from Chanthaburi in 5 arrest warrants.

23 year old Chairat Charnapon from Trat with 4 arrest warrants.

22 year old Tanakorn Srisuk from Samut Prakan with 2 arrest warrants.

23 year old Komsan Prayatsap from Pathum Thani with 4 arrest warrants.

29 year old Teerapon Suwannarat from Bangkok with 2 arrest warrants.

20 year old Nipon Nuanwara from Chathaburi with 4 arrest warrants.

Nipon has also been charged with illegal possession of Category 5 Drugs as he was found with marijuana during the raid.