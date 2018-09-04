Connect with us

Six arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

Officers have arrested six suspects in a loan shark crackdown in Chalong.

At 6.30am yesterday morning, officers raided a house in Chalong after the the Phuket Provincial Court has issued 21 arrest warrants for six suspects over offences relating to the Excessive Interest Rate Prohibition Act. They were…

  • 28 year old Somkiet Boonpeng from Chanthaburi in 5 arrest warrants.
  • 23 year old Chairat Charnapon from Trat with 4 arrest warrants.
  • 22 year old Tanakorn Srisuk from Samut Prakan with 2 arrest warrants.
  • 23 year old Komsan Prayatsap from Pathum Thani with 4 arrest warrants.
  • 29 year old Teerapon Suwannarat from Bangkok with 2 arrest warrants.
  • 20 year old Nipon Nuanwara from Chathaburi with 4 arrest warrants.

Nipon has also been charged with illegal possession of Category 5 Drugs as he was found with marijuana during the raid.

 

 

Kritsada Mueanhawong

News

Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

Last Friday many deceased Chinese tourists were found floating, face down, in the wake of Thursday evening's disaster. Bouyancy vests, life jackets, bouyancy aids - what's the difference? Tim gets into a pool to demonstrate how wearing the right 'vest' could save your life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpBHOTNLnlc&feature=youtu.be
Phuket

Koh Payu monkeys have a fruit feast

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Pongchart Chouehorm

A team of officers from the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre headed out to Koh Payu where monkeys were released to their new home over two months ago. The visit was to check on their welfare and give them some fruit treats.

On June 21, 80 monkeys, which had already been sterilised, were released onto Koh Payu, off the coast of Phuket. This island covers 26 rai of land.

Read more HERE.

Pongchart Chouehorm, the Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre and his team, took the short trip out to Koh Payu.

They took some fresh fruit to feed the monkeys that were settling into their new home. Water in a tank was checked to make sure that there is enough water for the monkeys.

Officers were patrolling along the beaches. They say about 35 monkeys ...
Food Scene

Monsoon Valley Dinner @ Ginja Taste Restaurant, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

Tim Newton

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 4, 2018

By





JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, in collaboration with Siam Winery, is hosting the ‘Monsoon Valley Dinner’, an extraordinary 5 course Thai set menu.

The food, atmosphere and service are, as you'd expect, spectacular. But there's a twist to this gastronomic experience. Each course is paired with a Thailand wine. The special dinner is being served until September 7 at the award winning Thai restaurant, Ginja Taste at the Mai Khao resort.

So, to the surprise of the night. Siam Winery was founded in 2001 with a company vision to promote Thai wines to the world. The company has already won numerous awards since opening its doors to business.

Now I have to admit that when I think of 'Thailand' I don't usually think about 'fine wines'. But prepare to be surprised, and pleasantly so. I am not a wine drinker so spoke to several of the g...
