Truck overturns in Songkhla, injuring 12 | The Thaiger

Songkhla
Truck overturns in Songkhla, injuring 12
12 seafood processing factory workers were injured after the pickup truck they were travelling in burst a tyre, rammed into a roadside lamppost, and overturned. The incident occurred in the southern province of Songkhla this morning. Authorities say the crash happened on Ramot-Songkhla Road in tambon Muang Ngam.
Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene to find an Isuzu pickup truck with Songkhla licence plates overturned on the road’s divider. The vehicle’s right rear tyre had burst, and a damaged streetlamp pole was found nearby. A total of 12 workers, all women, were hurt, but none seriously. Some of them were thrown from the truck during the crash. All were taken to hospital.
The driver, 44 year old Wimolrat Chucherd, was unhurt. She told police that she picked up the workers in Ranot district and was taking them to a Thai Union seafood processing factory in Singha Nakhon district when the tyre burst. She lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into the light pole and overturned. The incident happened 10 kilometres from the factory.
SOURCE Bangkok Post
News
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
The owners of a rubber plantation in the southern province of Songkhla today reported they had found a strange pineapple tree on their farm.
“It looks like 15 pineapple trees merged together as one.”
Reports from Thai media reveal that after the discovery of the fascinating tree, Phanchakonrat and her husband had brought flowers, incense and candles to worship it, hoping for clues to lucky numbers to win the lottery.
The lucky number was said to be 158 and is expected to be drawn on on Friday.
SOURCE: Naewna
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human Rights Watch says Thailand should free detained migrants
A significant number of migrants in Thailand’s Songkhla immigration detention centre have the coronavirus and the Human Rights Watch is saying all them should be free due to the dangers of the coronavirus pot the other detainees.
In an article urging the release of the migrants, the HRW said the virus infections “spread like wildfire in squalid lockup” and that the conditions in the detention centre on the Malaysian border were “overcrowded and unhygienic”.
Calls have been made by other activists to free detained migrants all over the world amid the pandemic.
18 of the 65 detainees, as well as an immigration officer, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the HRW. However, last week the Bangkok Post reported that 42 migrant workers tested positive at the Songkla centre. The immigration bureau wants to transfer 26 Rohingya women to another detention centre in Hat Yai to help prevent an outbreak.
“Regardless of the numbers, there seems to be a problem with the conditions at the detention centre and containment of the virus.”
And when it comes to the simple practice of social distancing, it’s apparently almost impossible in the detention centre where people are crammed together in the same space and sharing bathrooms. The HRW claims medical care is inadequate in Thailand’s detention centres.
The HRW says they should at least find ways to provide adequate space for social distancing.
And since it is still unsafe for migrants to return to their home countries, the HRW suggests a temporary moratorium on police checks which would ultimately prevent the overcrowding and risk of exposure to the virus at detention facilities.
The HRW says the lack of action to protect migrants and the “wretched” conditions they endure makes Thailand’s frequent claims about respecting the rights and welfare of migrants “ring hollow.”
SOURCE: Human Rights Watch | Bangkok Post
Malaysia
Border patrols nab 29 Thais sneaking back from Malaysia
Border patrol police arrested 29 Thai nationals for illegal entry yesterday, as they were attempting to sneak over the Malaysian border into the Sabayoi district of Thailand’s southern Songkhla province, mostly heavily wooded forest.
The group – 18 men and 11 women – rode through forests on 15 motorbikes to avoid immigration checkpoints. They were intercepted by police on a routine patrol.
The 29 were identified as residents of Tambons Ban Na and Sakom of the province’s Jana district. Most of them had been workerssd in Thai restaurants in Malaysia, but were returning to Thailand out of desperation after the businesses closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Officials said they would check their backgrounds to determine if any of them are the subjects of outstanding arrest warrants.
All 29 were immediately sent to a state quarantine facility.
Thais attempting to return illegally has become an increasing problem since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
