Security forces kill two suspected insurgents in Thailand’s south | The Thaiger

Insurgency
Security forces kill two suspected insurgents in Thailand’s south
Two men suspected of being Islamic insurgents have been shot dead by security forces in Pattani, southern Thailand. The two militants were believed to be members of the National Revolutionary Front,
Thai PBS World reports that officials received a tip-off that the men were hiding out at a property in Khlong Tan Yong. The house was surrounded by the military and police, with local religious leaders assisting to persuade the men to give themselves up.
It’s understood the house remained surrounded for three hours but both men refused to surrender, instead shooting at security forces.
Officials returned fire, with the exchange of gunfire continuing until they entered the property and found both men dead and in possession of two handguns. The men’s fingerprints have been taken and are being processed in order to identify them and determine if they’ve been involved in any other violent incidents.
Speaking to the media, the owner of the house claimed both men had asked for permission to remain there overnight. She claims she cooperated as she feared they would harm her family if she didn’t help.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Insurgency
Roadside bomb injures 3 police in Narathiwat
PHOTO: A similar roadside bomb attack in Narathiwat on July 16 this year. – Bangkok Post
Three policemen have been injured, one of them seriously, by a bomb believed to have been planted by insurgents in the southern border province of Narathiwat. The three officers were part of a team of six traffic police deployed at a checkpoint. The bomb was placed near a roadside tree.
Soldiers and police immediately rushed to help the wounded officers, who were found bleeding and laying on the road. They were rushed to hospital, and the police sergeant who sustained the most serious injuries was later transferred by helicopter to Songkhla Nakharin Hospital in Hat Yai.
A message, purportedly from the Barisan Revolusi Nasionale insurgent group, was later posted on social media, threatening to target all defence volunteers, claiming they “are part of Siam’s armed forces”.
The warning urged all volunteers to quit or “face the consequences”. But the message was not verified verified as authentic by security officials.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Insurgency
Two killed, granddaughter wounded, in southern Thailand drive-by shooting
SCREENCAPTURE: Channel 8
A couple have been shot and killed, and their granddaughter wounded, during a drive-by shooting in the southern province of Yala. Thai media report that the couple were the parents of a local police sergeant, Surakarn Khunkaew.
The attack took place in Mae Lan district of Pattani on Friday.
Police found the bodies of Anukul Khunkaew and his wife Yuphin on the road with gunshot wounds. Their 2 year old granddaughter received head injuries and was rushed to hospital. The couple’s motorcycle was found nearby.
According to police, the couple and their grandchild were returning home from a nearby market. Two men on a motorbike followed them. The man riding pillion fired shots before fleeing at speed.
The chief of the Pattani special task force ordered police to hunt down the attackers in the district and nearby Khok Pho and Nong Chik districts.
Relatives took the bodies to a local temple for funeral rites, as per the Muslim custom.
Surakarn burst into tears during the funeral rites on Saturday. He said his parents worked as rubber farmers and stayed with his elder sister, the injured girl’s mother.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Insurgency
Six suspects detained for questioning over Yala massacre
ORIGINAL PHOTO: Reuters
More than 200 troops and police conducted searches in Thailand’s southern border provinces on Friday night, looking for suspects in Tuesday’s brutal attack in Yala Province that killed 15.
Nine suspects were arrested, but three were released shortly after checks showed they had no prior connections with the insurgency or criminal records. The rest were detained for questioning. Two other suspects were earlier detained as well in the days following the massacre.
Security forces found several knapsacks and bandages during the searches, but no weapons.
Police say background checks showed some of the six had existing arrest warrants, but more checks are needed to determine whether they were involved in the Yala checkpoint attack on Tuesday night.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported to have ordered a partial curfew in some districts of Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces, effective December 1. But a subsequent clarification from an official Army spokesperson say that there no such command but that they were looking at other ways to tighten security in the tour bled area.
The army says now that won’t upgrade the curfew in the troubled deep South following an attack that killed 15 people on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command says, contrary to some news reports, no curfew would be imposed at this stage.
Read the rest of that story HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Thai baht dips after rate cut
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Visa fee waiver extended
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
‘The Cave’ – covers a lot of ground but misses some key details
Tourism authorities refurbish old klongs as new tourist attractions in Bangkok
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
4,000 chickens buried alive in Thailand’s south
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks
Indian man posing as a pilot bought fake Lufthansa ID in Bangkok
Security forces kill two suspected insurgents in Thailand’s south
Fossils of new dinosaur species discovered in Isaan
Government braces for annual increase in air pollution in central and north
No more plastic bags at some 7 Eleven stores starting Monday
A Thai grandmother, a stroke, four dogs and a cat = musical magic
Chiang Mai Airshow ready to take off in February 2020
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
- Business3 hours ago
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
- Bangkok3 hours ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Environment4 days ago
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage
- Thailand17 mins ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Events1 day ago
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island November 23 & 24
- Air Pollution4 hours ago
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks