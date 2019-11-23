Indian man posing as a pilot bought fake Lufthansa ID in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Indian man posing as a pilot bought fake Lufthansa ID in Bangkok
PHOTO: DNA India
“The passenger disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos on aviation and had obtained the Lufthansa fake ID card in Bangkok.”
It was all going so well, until he was eventually caught.
An Indian man who regularly pretended to be a pilot, in order to get free upgrades and impress women, has been arrested in Delhi as he was boarding an Air Asia flight to Kolkata. Rajan Mahbubani travelled on at least fifteen flights while dressed as a pilot and admits he bought his fake Lufthansa ID card in Bangkok.
He would regularly receive preferential treatment if he checked in while wearing a pilot’s uniform, including free upgrades and permission to use the fast track lane reserved for crew. With shades of the “Catch Me If You Can” movie, Bollywood-style, it’s surprising that someone could be pulling off this act successfully in 2019.
He was caught when Air Asia staff became suspicious about his ID card and contacted Lufthansa. He has now been arrested and charged and was also found to have a fake military uniform. (Sounds like a lot of effort to ‘impress women’).
A police spokesman said Mahbubani regularly posted on social media in attempts to impress women, as well as uploading You Tube videos about aviation.
“The passenger disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos on aviation and had obtained the Lufthansa fake ID card in Bangkok. Mahbubani said that he is a frequent traveller and used to dress up as a pilot to gain easy access during security clearance and get preferential treatment from security agencies and airlines.”
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Tourism authorities refurbish old klongs as new tourist attractions in Bangkok
Bangkok’s old nickname “Venice of the East” is slowly coming back to life as tourism and local municipal authorities aim to make-over some of the city’s famous klongs (canals) as new tourist attractions.
Khlong Prawet Burirom runs east from the city towards Suvarnabhumi Airport.
In May this year one of the old klongs, the King Lord Klong,was extensively refurbished and has become a busy new hang-out for locals and visitors.
The Khlong Prawet Burirom canal, followed by the Khlong Bang Luang canal next year, are being surveyed to become new tourist zones for the city of Bangkok. The works are being carried out by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, under direction from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
An article has been published suggesting that Thailand should promote tourism along some of the 1,825 canals in the country as international tourists are keen on taking boat trips to see the traditional Thai ways of life.
“We are conducting a survey of Khlong Prawet Burirom canal and in 2020, we will turn to the Khlong Bang Luang canal, where many floating markets are located. Tourism routes will be developed in joint efforts between related authorities and the local communities”, according to one of the members of the surveying team.
Meanwhile, the Traffic and Transportation Department and Krungthep Thanakom Company, are organising free boat trips from Bang Wa Pier to Wat Kamphaeng Bang Chak Pier near Khlong Bang Luang Market on weekends and public holidays, from 8am to 6pm.
Free boat trips are also being offered from Bang Wa Pier to piers along the Chao Phraya River: Wat Intharam, Saphan Phut, Rachinee, and Tha Chang; starting from 6am to 9am (every 30 minutes) and from 9am to 7pm (every hour).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PHOTO: Part of the refurbished Klong Lord in Bangkok
Bangkok
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
PHOTO: mirror.co.uk
A British father of two has shared his horror story after being locked up in a Thai jail. Imprisoned for overstaying his visa, 35 year old Kai Isaacs claims a fellow inmate died in his arms following a brutal beating. The incident happened back on May 21 in the International Detention Centre, situated next door to the swanky Sathorn residential area in Bangkok.
Kai, from the Isle of Wight, was imprisoned with 150 other inmates at the IDC. He says he was locked up with gangsters and suspected terrorists, according to the article in the Mirror Online. He said all 150 inmates had to sleep on the floor, ten in a row.
“It was the worst three months of my life.
“In the IDC there were 150 people in the room, sleeping on the floor 10 in a row.”
“It was hot, it stank, it was noisy, it was violent and scary.”
Kai relates the story of an American who was singled out after he arrived at the IDC. Four days later he’d be dead…
“When this American lad, Rickey McDonald, came in they singled him out. They didn’t like the USA much. They picked on him from the minute he walked in the room. They beat him and beat him and beat him. He was bullied to the point he couldn’t get water. They gave you a three-litre bottle to fill up but the water was only on for an hour a day. If he stood up they hit him.”
“But the guy died in my arms . It was suspected heart failure. It was horrible and I was still in there for weeks after it happened.”
Rickey “Rick” Eric McDonald, 41, of Lexington, passed away May 21, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand. A Lexington native, he was born on June 14, 1977. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School (’96) and attended St. Lawrence University, University of Copenhagen, and Georgetown University. He held a teaching certificate in English and was a published author. Rick enjoyed travel and traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia – milwardfuneral.com
Kai has passed on his story to the FBI, who are investigating the death of the US citizen from Kentucky on May 21.
His problems started when he travelled to Thailand in August 2018 with a one-way flight to visit his girlfriend. He claims the cash he’d sent himself through MoneyGram was unable to redeemed when he arrived in Thailand. He was told somebody else had already withdrawn the cash.
With no cash for a return flight and only a 30 day visa, he ended up going to stay with friends and left it until March this year to contact the British Embassy in Thailand.
Kai claims the Embassy advised him to hand himself in and that he would be likely locked up in the International Detention Centre before being deported back to the UK. He was first detained in a ‘cage’ before his appearance in a Thai court.
“I was kept in a cell with around 50 Thai people in a cage for five days then taken to court.”
He told Mirror Online that all his possessions, and what little money he had, went missing while he was in the police cell.
“It’s an inhumane place. There are guards but there is a hierarchy among the inmates. The bosses were Iranian gangsters and regularly gave severe beatings. Every moment in there was horrific. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”
Kai was finally deported in June this year with the help of the British Embassy and has now been barred from returning to Thailand for five years.
ORIGINAL STORY: mirror.co.uk
Air Pollution
Government braces for annual increase in air pollution in central and north
PHOTO: Travel Daily Media
The Public Health Ministry is preparing to deal with the health impacts of an increase in PM2.5 particles, which usually occurs from December in parts of central and northern Thailand.
The Nation reports that officials from the Ministry met in Nonthaburi province, central Thailand yesterday, to host a video conference with doctors in health centres across the country. The government’s strategy appears to be treat the symptoms again rather than addressing the problem at its source.
It’s understood that during the video conference, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai, spoke to doctors about the expected deterioration in air quality and asked them to provide information to their patients.
Dr Sukhum says medical professionals are being asked to monitor certain categories of patients, in particular the elderly, children, and those suffering from asthma. They must also submit weekly reports and open a Public Health Emergency Operation Centre if particulate levels exceed 75 micrograms per cubic metre over three days.
“The prime minister, deputy prime minister, the Minister of Public Health and the Deputy Minister of Public Health are concerned about the PM2.5 dust particle problem and have appointed the Ministry of Public Health to cooperate with related authorities to tackle this problem.
“The Office of the Permanent Secretary is ready to open the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre at four levels – in provinces, health zones, departments, and ministries.”
SOURCE: The Nation
