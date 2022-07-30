Connect with us

South

Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father

Published

 on 

A man in South Thailand is the latest victim of the country’s call centre scam pests. A call centre scam gang tricked the man’s son into transferring 1,206,000 baht to the gang from his father’s bank account from July 7-25. The 49 year old man, ‘A’, and his 10 year old son live in the province of Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The gang first called A’s phone on the LINE app. A had allowed his son to use his phone for online lessons, and to play games. When the scammer realised a child had picked up the phone, he saw a golden opportunity to take advantage.

The scammer asked the boy what games he liked to play, and if he would like to win points. After the boy excitedly answered “yes,” the scammer gave him directions, telling the boy to not tell his father what he was doing. He first told the boy to send them a photo of his father’s Thai ID. The scammer was then able to trick the boy into making seven bank transactions from July 7-25. The gang stole a total of 1,206,000 baht. After they had stolen the money, the scammers blocked contact with the boy.

A later received notifications about the transactions. It turns out that the gang had called his phone at just the right time, when his young son had it. A has now reported the incident, and police are investigating.

Call centre scams are an issue in Thailand, and gangs are always coming up with new ways to lure victims. In the past, this has included using ‘deepfake’ videos to make their scams look more realistic. Scammers have also told victims that they need to transfer money for things the victim never actually bought. In this latest scam incident, the scammers took advantage of a child’s innocence.

SOURCE: Daily News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Environment45 seconds ago

More tigers in Thailand than any other Southeast Asian country
Central Thailand45 mins ago

Man from central Thailand accused of lese majeste over Facebook posts
North East2 hours ago

UPDATE: Police find clues in likely murder case in northeast Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Road deaths2 hours ago

SLOW DOWN! Speed limits on highways in Thailand now in effect
South3 hours ago

Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
Crime3 hours ago

British man injured in assault by Thai taxi driver, or was it a fence?
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Eating Crocodile Penis in Thailand | Thaiger Throwback
Eastern Thailand4 hours ago

Celebrity among thousands of tourists on holiday in Koh Chang
Tourism5 hours ago

Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Phuket6 hours ago

Flooding chaos in Phuket
Tourism7 hours ago

Royal Thai Navy explains signs on Ko Samae San banning bikinis
Thailand7 hours ago

What do Thai people think about ‘The Big C’ in Thailand | Ask The Thais (Pt. 1)
Drugs7 hours ago

3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
Pattaya8 hours ago

Pattaya transgender foundation concerned about stereotypes following thefts
Crime1 day ago

Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending