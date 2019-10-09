Police officer and local leader’s son arrested for drugs offences in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Songkhla
Police officer and local leader’s son arrested for drugs offences in southern Thailand
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
A police officer and a local leader’s son have been arrested in a drugs raid on a house in Songkla, southern Thailand.
The men were found in possession of 89 methamphetamine pills and 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine. A number of other items were also seized at the property, including drug paraphernalia and a pistol.
The arrested men are Pol Cpl Sanyalak Jandam, aged 24, who was based at a police station in Pattani, and 31 year old Piyapong Ruangchuay, son of a local leader.
They have been charged with possessing illegal drugs with intent to sell and breaching the law on firearms.
The Bangkok Post reports that in May, Pol Cpl Sanyalak accused police from Provincial Police Region 9 of kidnapping him and his friends in Hat Yai and demanding a ransom of 500,000 baht.
As a result of that accusation, three police officers were investigated and transferred. At the time, police gathered that Pol Cpl Sanyalak was involved with illegal drugs but had insufficient evidence to charge him.
Deputy chief of Songkhla police, Pol Col Seksan Churangsarit says Pol Cpl Sanyalak faces criminal prosecution and disciplinary action that would result in him being dismissed from the police force.
Pol Cpl Sanyalak denies all drugs charges, claiming he was merely paying Mr Piyapong a visit, having not seen him for a long time. He has admitted to unlawfully being in possession of a pistol.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Air Pollution
Thailand’s southern provinces suffering Sumatran burn-off smoke haze
Smoke drifting across the Malacca Strait from Sumatran forest fires in Indonesia is affecting the health of locals and tourists in the southern province of Songkhla.
According to the Pollution Control Department, the volume of dust measured in the Thai tourist district of Hat Yai during the past 24 hours was 51 micrograms per cubic metre. The world-standard upper level is 50 micrograms per cubic metre.
The Provincial Public Health Office has advised locals and tourists to stop burning any kind of materials, shut all doors and windows and wear face masks whilst outdoors.
Check air quality HERE.
Crime
Songkhla businessman shot dead while taking daughter to school
PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan
A building contractor has been killed while taking his four year old to school in Hat Yai yesterday.
34 year old Thammarat Apilimsiriul was taking his young daughter to pre-school in tambon Khon Hong around 7.30am when he was shot in the back.
Police say he is the owner of Sirikul Land&House, a major construction company in Hat Yai. He was rushed to a hospital but did not respond to treatment and died soon after.
Police report that he was driving his motorcycle with his daughter sitting in front of him. It was a short journey from his home 200 metres away. When he arrived at the school car park, a car drove up behind Thammarat and his daughter. The driver wound down the window and fired a single shot at him, according to witnesses, and sped away. The father, child and motorbike crashed to the ground. Other than the shock, the man’s young daughter was unharmed.
Police believe the motive may be related to a business dispute between Thammarat and a contractor over owed money. Witnesses told police they believe there were two people in the car where the shots were fired.
Police have questioned the contractor who is alleged to have been in conflict with Thammarat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Arrest warrants issued over Saturday’s Songkhla 85 million baht gold robbery
PHOTO: Facebook/Persatuan Pemuda Pemudi Pattani
The Na Thawi Provincial Court in Songkhla has issued arrest warrants for two men suspected to be involved in the 85 million baht gold shop heist on Saturday. Authorities have already linked the robbery to the southern insurgency claiming militants would sell the gold to finance operations.
The warrants have now been issued for Wae-useng Dueraheng and Saifutdin Hayipute.
Police have already named another man, Jae-arong Heng, as a suspect but no warrant has been issued for his arrest at this stage.
The three have been alleged to be among the ten or more thieves wearing military-style uniforms, and armed with assault rifles, that robbed the Suthada Gold Shop in the Na Thawi district in Songkhla last Saturday around midday escaping with gold and jewellery valued at 85 million baht. At the time The Thaiger reported the value around 60 million baht.
One of the men is also wanted on three other warrants for the alleged murder of two security officers and a civilian in Pattani between 2014 and April this year.
The other man has four other warrants outstanding, including the alleged robbery of cars that were used in southern bomb attacks.
The bandits arrived at the Suchada Gold Shop in a white van, stolen earlier in the day from a man in the neighbouring Pattani province. Witnesses say there were three men and two women in the robbery team although later investigation and checking of the CCTV showed that were up to 12 people involved in the heist.
They walked into the gold shop and pointed their weapons at five female staff, disabled the CCTV system, grabbed all the gold on display and escaped in the waiting van in a well co-ordinated attack. The whole event took around ten minutes according to police.
Rawsalee Yohlen, the owner of the van, told police that he was hired by three men to pick up their friend but was bound and dumped by the roadside, at gunpoint, in the Nong Chik district in Pattani.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Police shoot and kill chef in North Pattaya hotel car park
Thai Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce call for overhaul of TM30 laws
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Governor declares flood disaster zones in Ubon Ratchathani
Chiang Mai Zoo announces results of the inquiry into celebrity panda’s death
Thai barber and girlfriend arrested for selling marijuana on Facebook
Woman dies after being shot in the back of a car as passenger was ‘playing’ with gun
Thailand’s Court of Justice says chief judges can screen verdicts of junior judges
PM urges Thais to quit drinking for the End of Buddhist Lent
Pro-democracy activist released on bail pending charges over ‘innocent’ post
Southern Thailand to be worst hit by heavy rain and flooding risk next week
Thai Army chief will address sedition charges and solving problems in South
Police officer and local leader’s son arrested for drugs offences in southern Thailand
Hong Kong won’t rule out accepting help from China over protests
Johnson & Johnson told to pay US$8 billion over drug side effect
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand on Sunday, October 13
Points deduction system for drivers to be introduced mid-December
Cafes and restaurants ordered to store customer wi-fi data for 90 days
Mystery South Korean woman falls from Pattaya condo
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
- Economy3 days ago
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
- Bangkok2 days ago
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Thailand3 days ago
Beam me up from Khao Kala’s Buddhist statue – UFOs come to Thailand
- South3 days ago
Pheu Thai calls for urgent probe about alleged meddling in Yala’s judicial affairs