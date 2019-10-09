Connect with us

South

Thai Army chief will address sedition charges and solving problems in South

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago 

on

Thai Army chief will address sedition charges and solving problems in South

The Thai Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong will deliver a speech at a seminar tomorrow (Thursday) to explain the armed forces’ role in providing security under current circumstances.

This seminar is part of the Army’s PR effort to provide an official statement after it charged 12 people, including Opposition leaders and academics, of sedition. The sedition charges followed Opposition and academics holding a seminar on the solutions for southern border provinces and the campaign to amend the Constitution.

Representatives from seven political parties have filed a countersuit against the 4th Army Area commander.

Meanwhile, the special seminar, to be held at the Army headquarters, is tipped to also touch on the subject of senior judge Khanakorn Pianchana shooting himself in a Yala courtroom after reading a verdict last Friday. It has been reported he turned the gun on himself to protest against his supervisors interfering in his verdict on a criminal case. He is currently recovering in hospital.

Apirat had previously claimed his speech would focus on solving problems in the South, especially since he had once commanded a special task force in Yala province and had spent a year and a half living in the South.

SOURCE: The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Songkhla

Police officer and local leader’s son arrested for drugs offences in southern Thailand

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Police officer and local leader's son arrested for drugs offences in southern Thailand

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

A police officer and a local leader’s son have been arrested in a drugs raid on a house in Songkla, southern Thailand.

The men were found in possession of 89 methamphetamine pills and 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine. A number of other items were also seized at the property, including drug paraphernalia and a pistol.

The arrested men are Pol Cpl Sanyalak Jandam, aged 24, who was based at a police station in Pattani, and 31 year old Piyapong Ruangchuay, son of a local leader.

Police officer and local leader's son arrested for drugs offences in southern Thailand

They have been charged with possessing illegal drugs with intent to sell and breaching the law on firearms.

The Bangkok Post reports that in May, Pol Cpl Sanyalak accused police from Provincial Police Region 9 of kidnapping him and his friends in Hat Yai and demanding a ransom of 500,000 baht.

As a result of that accusation, three police officers were investigated and transferred. At the time, police gathered that Pol Cpl Sanyalak was involved with illegal drugs but had insufficient evidence to charge him.

Deputy chief of Songkhla police, Pol Col Seksan Churangsarit says Pol Cpl Sanyalak faces criminal prosecution and disciplinary action that would result in him being dismissed from the police force.

Pol Cpl Sanyalak denies all drugs charges, claiming he was merely paying Mr Piyapong a visit, having not seen him for a long time. He has admitted to unlawfully being in possession of a pistol.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

South

Special committee to investigate Yala judge suicide attempt

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Special committee to investigate Yala judge suicide attempt

Photo montage: Bangla Tribune

The Nation reports that a special panel will investigate the case of a judge in southern Thailand shooting himself in court, after he was allegedly made to change the verdict he handed down.

The committee is expected to report back in 15 days, confirms deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Judiciary, Sarawut Benjakul.

It’s understood the panel will be led by the president of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile and Family Department, along with the Appeal Court chief judge and Criminal Court chief judge.

It’s been reported that Judge Khanakorn Pianchana shot himself after delivering a guilty verdict in the case of five gang members accused of murder. It’s alleged he had originally planned to find the men not guilty due to lack of sufficient evidence, but was pressured into changing his verdict.

While some say the judge shot himself in protest at interference from his superiors, others say he was dealing with some personal stress and blame that for the suicide attempt.

SOURCE: The Nation

South

Investigative panel to probe alleged judicial meddling – reports in 15 days

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

Investigative panel to probe alleged judicial meddling – reports in 15 days

“The 3 member panel will now have 15 days to wrap up the initial probe and submit their conclusions to the Judicial Commission.”

PHOTO: Mariyam Ahmad/BenarNews

In a story that has shaken Thais, who have broadly rallied behind the Yala Chief Judge, the government has been forced to act swiftly with an independent enquiry.

Yesterday, the Judicial Commission has announced a three-member panel to run a thorough fact-finding mission into the self-shooting of a chief judge at Yala’s provincial court last Friday. At the time Judge Khanakorn Pianchana made allegations of interference in his handling of a case as he read out the verdict to court.

The panel comprises Mrs. Wassana Hongcharoen, chief of the Supreme Court’s Juvenile and Family Cases Department, Mr. Anurak Sa-nga-areekul, chief judge of a panel on the Appeals Court, and Mr. Suvicha Sukkasemhathai, a chief judge in the Criminal Court.

The 3 member panel will now have 15 days to wrap up the initial probe and submit their conclusions to the Judicial Commission.

Yala provincial courts’ chief judge shot himself inside the court house after delivering a verdict on a group of defendants charged with the murder of five people in Yala province. Shortly after, a 25 page statement, allegedly written by Khanakorn and accusing the chief judge of Region 9 of “meddling in the murder case”, was posted by Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

Piyabutr claims he received the document back in September.

Meanwhile, an unnamed Supreme Court judge has confirmed that, according to the Judicial Affairs Statue, senior judges can check draft verdicts of junior judges to ensure the verdict writing is up to standard and to ensure fairness to both parties. This was changed with the promulgation of the so-called People’s Constitution in 1997, which forbad senior judges from interfering with the verdicts of junior judges. But he claims that, subsequently, many lower court verdicts have been overturned by higher courts, causing alarm among senior judges.

The old practice of senior judges screening the verdicts was reintroduced when the new Constitution was enacted in 2007, according to the unnamed Supreme Court senior judge, adding that to revert back to the practice of forbidding senior judges to screen verdicts “must be supported with facts, not rhetoric, otherwise the judicial process will be negatively affected”.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Investigative panel to probe alleged judicial meddling - reports in 15 days

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

