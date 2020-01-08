Police and sniffer dogs search for 18 Rohingya who escaped from southern detention centre | The Thaiger

Songkhla
Police and sniffer dogs search for 18 Rohingya who escaped from southern detention centre
Police and soldiers are searching forest areas around the border areas of Sadao district, south of Hat Yai in Songkhla, as they look for 18 illegal Royingha migrants. Originally 19 fled from the camp, about five kilometres from the border but one broke his leg during the escape and was soon found while hiding in a nearby village. 18 are still on the run. The escape was just before dawn this morning around 4am.
The group broke through the iron bars of their cell window on the third floor of the immigration detention centre. They then used knotted sheets to climb down to the ground.
Thailand refuses to recognise ethnic Rohingya as refugees when they enter Thailand. The Thai government routinely detains them and deports them back to Myanmar. But many are trafficked through the Kingdom to Malaysia.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Post report that two sniffer dogs are assisting police track the escapees who were last seen running into the jungle towards the Malaysian border. Sadao police chief Pongphan Saengsanga speculated that some were hiding in rubber plantations in the area, but admitted that others could have already crossed the border.
Police have asked villagers in the area to keep an eye out for the escapees and alert authorities if there were any sightings. The escapees were arrested last year during a clampdown on human trafficking rings smuggling Rohingya from Myanmar through Thailand to Malaysia.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Google Maps
Crime
Songkhla jail escapee recaptured after a day on the loose
A prisoner who managed to escape from the Songkhla Provincial ail has now been recaptured at a rented house in Singhanakhon district. Police were able to locate him yesterday around midday. The Corrections Department had offered a 200,000 baht reward the day before for any information leading to the arrest of Dalok-Ani MaPrasit who escaped from the provincial prison
Officiers from the Ngam Police Station posted information about the arrest of Dalok-Ani on their Facebook page on Friday (December 27) at 1pm.
He was jailed for burglary. It was reported that Dalok-Ani escaped from the prison the day before by climbing out of a hole he made on the roof. He then stole a shirt and a pair of pants left out to dry, before escaping from the prison grounds.
Police say he is now detained at Songkhla Provincial Police Headquarters for further questioning.
SOURCE: The Nation
Songkhla
High winds, strong waves harm southern fishing businesses
PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch
Fishermen in the Ranot district of Songkhla province in southern Thailand, are struggling to make a living as strong winds and waves of three to five metres in height continue to batter the southern Gulf coast.
The Nation reports that dangerous conditions in the Gulf of Thailand have been preventing local fishermen from going to sea for several months now, meaning they’re unable to support their families.
While there is no rain in the area, waves remain high, causing widespread disruption to the local fishing business. The northeast monsoon in the Gulf means high winds and waves of up to 2 metres northwards from Chumphon province, with 2 – 3 metre high waves in the lower Gulf south of Surat Thani, along with a risk of waves higher than 3 metres during thunder storms.
The Thai Meteorological Department is warning residents on the South’s eastern coast to beware of inshore surges, issuing an advisory that all ships should proceed with caution, while small vessels in and around the Gulf should remain ashore.
Meanwhile, a strong high-pressure area means strong winds and cooler weather for northern parts of Thailand, with minimum temperatures ranging from 5 – 15 degrees Celsius, and frost at altitude.
In eastern and central Thailand, including Bangkok, minimum temperatures are from 12 – 22 degrees Celsius, with the TMD warning residents to beware of the risk of fires due to the dry and changeable weather.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Man confesses to stabbing murder of ex-girlfriend in Songkhla
PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan
A 26 year old teacher has surrendered to police and confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She was found stabbed to death in her car in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, on Thursday. The violent murder, on the Koh Taeo-Sam Kong road in tambon Koh Taeo was reported to police in the morning.
The blood-stained body of the victim was found in the front passenger seat. Her head was still resting on the dashboard of a black Honda City. The car was registered in her name in Krabi.
Natthaphat Somkid was escorted by family to Songkhla police station. He was the suspect in the murder of 29 year old teacher Soontree Samutararat, but has since confessed his crime to police.
Police took him back to the crime scene to look for the murder weapon. He told police he threw the knife into some roadside trees.
Police report that the victim was stabbed eight times, in the face and torso, and the severity of the wounds pointed to intense anger. A pair of woman’s shoes was left on the driver’s seat of the man’s car. Investigators found blood on the road, but no murder weapon, according to the Bangkok Post report.
Eyewitnesses say they heard a man and a woman quarrelling from inside the parked car before the woman ran from the vehicle.
Police believe Soontree fled from the car but was stabbed nearby and collapsed. Natthapat then took her back to the car and put her in the passenger seat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
