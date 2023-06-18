Romantic accident twist leads Thai friends to embrace identities during Pride Month

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A twist in the tale of a romantic accident involving multiple individuals suggests that the involved parties are now close friends. Initially, fear masked the true nature of their relationship, which came to light after spending more time together, talking and bonding over shared experiences.

Tharinya Klamthung, also known as Kru Tetae, admitted to an online news outlet that at first, they were not aware that their friend, who goes by the name Happy, was in the same situation as them. During the time of the accident, fear caused them to act more masculine, and nothing seemed unusual at the time. It was only when they went out for a meal and had a chance to talk casually that they discovered they were both friends facing similar challenges. Tharinya revealed that upon learning the truth, they were delighted as they could talk to each other about anything and consult each other on various matters, making their bond stronger than before, reported Khaosod.

Tharinya also informed Happy of their desire to disclose their identity publicly, embracing their true selves during Pride Month, a month that promotes diversity and inclusion. In conjunction with Pride Month events in Tak province, Tharinya was invited as a judge and excitedly brought Happy along. Both enjoyed the event and felt genuinely happy, discussing outfits and attending the event together.

“I am very happy that after opening up about our true selves, everyone has come to congratulate and support us. I feel like we represent a broad spectrum of genders and are currently good friends, and siblings, but in the future, we might even date each other as nothing is set in stone. Relationships in this world are so diverse, and we are grateful for everyone’s support,” remarked Tharinya.

