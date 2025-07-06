Teen clash in Ayutthaya leaves one dead, investigation underway

A violent clash between two rival groups of teenagers from the Ban Chang and Huai Chorakhe communities erupted at the Rojana Road intersection in Wang Noi district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

The incident involved firearms and explosives, resulting in the tragic death of a 16 year old named Thankhun, who was shot in the head and later succumbed to his injuries at Wang Noi Hospital.

The altercation, which took place at 1am yesterday, July 5, was reportedly incited by challenges made through social media. Approximately 20 people from both communities were involved in the conflict.

Police, including Police Colonel Phumithat Khositwanichphong, deputy commander of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Police, and Police Colonel Somjet Manbutr, superintendent of Wang Noi Police Station, are actively investigating the case. They have gathered evidence and questioned witnesses to identify those responsible.

Following the meeting, Pol. Col. Phumithat and a team of forensic police inspected the crime scene to collect additional evidence.

Local official 48 year old Mongkol Wongwaree, who resides nearby, recounted hearing explosions and witnessing the chaos, though no one dared to intervene until the police arrived the next morning. He expressed concern over frequent altercations in the area and urged police to monitor the situation more closely.

Pol. Col. Somjet revealed that the groups, each consisting of around 10 people from Baan Chang and Hua Jorake communities, had provoked each other online.

On the night of the incident, police were alerted to gatherings of youths across various locations, prompting them to intervene. However, some members managed to flee, while others met at the scene, where a confrontation ensued.

Initial investigations suggested Thankhun’s head injury resembled an explosion’s shrapnel rather than a bullet. His body has been sent for further examination at the Institute of Forensic Science in Pathum Thani.

Police are questioning all involved parties to determine their roles and gather evidence for prosecution. They are also investigating whether parental neglect contributed to the criminal acts, as outlined by the Child Protection Act. Police are under pressure to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators promptly, reported KhaoSod.