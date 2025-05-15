Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network

Targeted raid uncovers sophisticated drug operations

Bright Choomanee
Targeted raid uncovers sophisticated drug operations
Investigators from Metropolitan Police Division 8 arrested a 28 year old man identified as a key figure in a drug network in the Wang Thonglang area of Bangkok.

They seized a large quantity of drugs, including 7 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 42 kilogrammes of ketamine. The arrest took place around 6am on May 13 on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21, Intersection 3, in Bangkok.

Police had been investigating small-scale drug dealers in Bangkok and traced the supply back to a major drug network operating in the area. This network was known to store and gradually distribute drugs to smaller dealers. Tosapon was responsible for managing and delivering these drugs, which were concealed in vehicles.

On May 13 at approximately 5am, officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 8 observed Tosapon driving to the location, suspecting illicit goods were hidden in his vehicle.

Upon searching the first vehicle, police found 35 kilogrammes of ketamine and subsequently arrested Tosapon, charging him with possession of a type 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) and type 2 psychotropic substance (ketamine) with intent to distribute.

Further investigation of Tosapon’s communications revealed another vehicle, a white van, used for drug storage nearby. Upon searching the van, police discovered an additional 7 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 7 kilogrammes of ketamine.

Tosapon was charged with possession and intent to distribute the drugs, which is a commercial activity contributing to public spread. He was taken back to the Metropolitan Police Division 8 for processing, and the case was forwarded to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Following the arrest, police continued investigating the drug network for additional charges, including conspiracy and money laundering. They also coordinated with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to seize assets and proceed with further legal actions.

In similar news, a 29 year old man was arrested in Chokchai district for running a daily rental room used to distribute e-cigarettes and illegal drugs, including ketamine pods and methamphetamine.

Last Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
