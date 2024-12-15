Intoxicated driver wreaks havoc in Pattaya, crashes into sidecar

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A heavily intoxicated driver caused chaos in Pattaya today when he crashed a minivan into a motorcycle sidecar selling fresh vegetables. The incident unfolded on Pattaya Beach Road, near Soi 13/3, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

An attempt to flee the scene led to further collisions with several parked vehicles, resulting in additional injuries to two individuals. Alcohol tests later revealed the driver’s blood alcohol concentration was significantly above the legal limit.

At 1.40am, Kittiphong Thaengkan, a police officer from Pattaya City Police Station, was informed of the incident involving a Toyota minivan that had lost control and collided with parked vehicles. Upon receiving the report, police officers and a rescue team from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation quickly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered a motorcycle with a sidecar, used for selling vegetables, had been hit from the rear, scattering produce across the road. Three other motorcycles were also found toppled and damaged.

Among the injured was Karn, a 38 year old vegetable vendor, who suffered a hip injury and abrasions on her body. Another injured person was a Thai man who sustained abrasions and was attended to by rescue personnel before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The Toyota minivan, bearing a yellow license plate from Sisaket, had crashed into the rear of another Toyota minivan registered in Bangkok. Fortunately, bystanders managed to detain the driver, a Thai man approximately 30 years old, who was visibly intoxicated and incoherent. When police requested his identification documents, he was unresponsive, prompting them to conduct an alcohol test, reported KhaoSod.

“The minivan was speeding when it hit the vegetable vendor’s sidecar,” recounted a witness. “It then attempted to flee, causing it to lose control and crash into the parked motorcycles and another minivan. Bystanders quickly intervened to apprehend the driver.”

The initial breathalyser test conducted by Kittiphong revealed the driver’s blood alcohol level exceeded 151 milligrams per percentage, well above the legal limit. The driver was subsequently taken into custody for further legal proceedings.