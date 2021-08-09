Insurgency
Rubber plantation workers severely injured, man’s leg blown off after stepping on bomb
A man’s leg was blown off in a bomb explosion while he was working in a rubber plantation in Narathiwat, a province in Thailand’s Deep South near the Malaysia border where small bombings and attacks happen occasionally due to the religious separatist insurgency. A woman’s face was also injured in the explosion.
The two were working in the rubber plantation at around 8 am this morning in the Sungai Padi district when one of them stepped on a bomb buried under the ground. The man, who also worked as a territorial defence volunteer, lost his leg. They were rushed to Sungai Padi Hospital for treatment. Police are still investigating.
Just last week, a volunteer ranger in Narathiwat was killed in a grenade attack by suspected insurgents. Four other soldiers were injured. A Thai army camp of about 8 soldiers was set up along the Sungai Kolok River in the Tak Bai district, which separates Thailand and Malaysia. Around 15 suspected insurgents attacked the army camp from the Malaysian side of the river, firing grenades using an M79 grenade launcher, throwing pipe bombs, and firing automatic weapons, a soldier says.
The regiment chief said suspects last week’s attack was over the recent extrajudicial killing of suspected insurgent Rosali Lamso, who was wanted on nine warrants, including murder and multiple grenade attacks. Officers had surrounded a home in the neighbouring “Deep South” province Pattani. Rosali died in the gunfire exchange.
A few months ago, more than two dozen AK-102 assault rifles went missing from a military base in Narathiwat. Officers did a count of other arms depots in the province and found that more rifles were missing. Only six of the rifles have reportedly been found and one man was arrested for allegedly selling the firearms.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Rubber plantation workers severely injured, man’s leg blown off after stepping on bomb
Top 5 suit tailors in Phuket
Good Morning Thailand | Phuket murder arrest, Covid wave peaked? | August 9
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Top 5 Island Tours in Samui
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases; provincial totals
Pros and cons of living in Thailand
Chulalongkorn closes vaccine trial applications early as enough people sign up
Media organisations call on government to obey court order on free speech
Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Report contradicts Thai government’s claim that wild tiger numbers are increasing
Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine