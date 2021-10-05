Four suspected insurgents on the run killed in clash with “Deep South” soldiers

In the “Deep South” province Narathiwat, four suspected insurgents were killed in a gunfire exchange with soldiers on Sunday and an army officer was killed in another clash with insurgents the night before, according to the Bangkok Post. Reports say the insurgents killed in the incident were all wanted on court warrants, most of them facing charges for deadly attacks.

Soldiers reportedly first started their operation last Tuesday and a military unit surrounded a village in the Bacho district where the men were suspected to be hiding. On Saturday night, the insurgents reportedly tried to escape, leading to a clash with soldiers where a 35 year old lieutenant was killed. There was another clash on Sunday where the four fugitives were killed.

One of the men was wanted on two warrants for shooting and killing a defence volunteer in the Bacho district in March and attacking a local police outpost in February. Another was wanted for a 2005 bomb explosion where three marines were killed. Another man was warranted for allegedly attempting to murder government officials in 2010 and 2013. The fourth man was wanted on charges relating to a clash with a government force back in 2014.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

