Phuket

Phuket bar owner arrested for allegedly serving booze after 10pm

Stock photo by Tembela Bohle for Pexels

The owner of a bar in Phuket was arrested for allegedly selling alcohol after 10pm, a violation of the provincial order limiting alcohol sales in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through socialising. Phuket News reports that the 29 year old who ran the bar was arrested after midnight yesterday at the City Bar on the outskirts of Phuket Town.

Phuket City Police say the bar owner was later charged with violating the provincial order by serving alcohol and allowing alcohol consumption on-site after 10pm. Bars and nightclubs are also ordered to remain closed.

Alcohol sales at restaurants have been banned nationwide under Covid-19 prevention measures as those who are intoxicated are less likely to follow measures like wearing masks and social distancing. The CCSA recently gave approval for Phuket restaurants to start serving alcohol again and the recent provincial order allows restaurants to serve alcohol until 10pm. Prior to the order, some restaurants went against the rule and discreetly served alcohol in mugs or paper cups.

SOURCE: Phuket News

 

