Four military rangers injured in another Southern Thailand bomb

A bomb exploded in Mayo district of Pattani province in Southern Thailand this morning. Four paramilitary rangers were injured from the bomb on their way to fix a broken water pump near their base. One ranger was severely injured. One ranger’s left arm was injured. One ranger’s leg was wounded, and another ranger suffered chest pain.

All the rangers were rushed to a hospital, and a bomb squad cleared the area.

This news comes just five days after an attack injured four patrolling rangers and two civilians in front of a school in Bannang Sata district of Yala province. Following the Yala attack, PM Prayut ordered authorities to tighten security in every area, especially around vulnerable spots such as transport and railway roads in the area. The attack came after a government negotiator announced last month that the Thai government would have peace talks with Southern rebels soon.

The Thai government and Southern separatists joined a peace dialogue panel in Phuket in January, but much more progress needs to be made between the parties. Thai authorities don’t agree to give the Patani Malay people autonomy, or with the separatists’ wish to have an Islamic school system taught in the Malay language.

