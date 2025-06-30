Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children

On June 28 at 10.36pm, 27 year old Khanistha alerted Pattaya City Police about a female suspect accused of stealing valuable items from a condominium located in Soi Chaiyaphruek. The suspect, who appears to be between 40 and 45 years old and homeless, was found outside a convenience store in Soi Khao Phratamnak 5.

The events began on the evening of June 26. The suspect is accused of breaking into the condominium and taking an iPhone 13, a designer handbag, a Marshall speaker, a key card set, and an unspecified sum of cash. CCTV footage revealed a woman dressed in a blue outfit and a white cap, leaving the scene with two children who appeared to be between five and eight years old.

Khanistha reported the incident to the police and later identified the suspect while she was shopping at the convenience store. She immediately informed the police, resulting in the woman’s detention.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Accompanied by two children of mixed African descent, a girl aged between five and eight and a boy aged between five and six, the suspect was discovered. The children were found sleeping on a mat at the beach, drawing compassion from the public.

The suspect was taken to Pattaya City Police Station for documentation and was released, pending further investigation. Police are collecting evidence to proceed with legal actions. Local welfare services are reportedly taking care of the children, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, an employee at Seeka Boutique Resort in Patong, Phuket, shared CCTV footage on social media to help identify a thief who stole 4,000 baht from the hotel. On June 5, Chanattha Chatchanan In-om posted the video on Facebook, pleading for help to spread the word.

She expressed uncertainty about whether the suspect was female or transgender and condemned the theft, acknowledging the economic hardships but emphasising that stealing was unacceptable.

