Insurgency
Bomb disposal officers need blood donations after explosion in southern Thailand
A double bomb attack in Pattani province in southern Thailand on Friday killed a fisherman and injured 3 explosive ordnance disposal officers, leaving 2 of them severely injured and in desperate need of blood donations. By the way, Songklanagarind Hospital invites the public to urgently donate blood of any type at the hospital (details below).
Lt. Col. Thanongsak Jesa, an EOD officer from Pattani province, suffered injuries to his face, left hand and both legs. Lt. Col. Kasem Buathet, another EOD officer from Pattani, suffered injuries to his face and right leg and remains in a coma after losing significant amounts of blood. The men require large amounts of blood donations to recover.
If you are eligible and able to donate blood in Songkhla province, please contact 074 451 575. Blood can be donated at the second floor of Songklanagarind Hospital in Songkhla province during the following hours…
- Monday to Friday 8:30am – 4pm
- Saturday, Sundays and Public Holidays 8:30am – 11:45am, 1pm – 4pm
A fisherman named Nawi Pramon was found dead at the scene when the first explosion happened around 3am on Friday in Sai Buri district. The second explosion happened around 7am while the bomb disposal team were working on the scene, injuring three of the officers.
The bombings broke the 40 day ceasefire agreed by the Thai government and rebel group Barisan Nasional Melayu Patani after recent peace talks held in Malaysia. The peace talk was one of the most positive moves forward for the long and protracted insurgency that spans more than 20 years. The ceasefire coincided this year with the Thai Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations and the Muslim Ramadan month-long festival.
A militant group known as G5, part of the Patani United Liberation Organisation, said that they were responsible for the attack. PULO were not part of the peace talks in which the warring sides of the ongoing conflict agreed to a 40 day ceasefire in the southern border provinces.
The Commander of the Fourth Army Region Kriangkrai Srirak said security forces had been expecting an attack by a third party despite the Ramadan peace agreement. The Thai army will try to find out whether PULO or their offshoot groups are willing to engage in peace talks, he added.
More than 7,300 people have been killed in conflict between the Thai government and rebel groups in Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla since violence resurfaced in the area in 2004.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
100 year old banyan tree falls down, kills 10 year old boy
Khon Kaen beauty queen says she was sexually assaulted by Grab driver
Thai man and 78 year old foreign stepfather arrested over child sex abuse in Phuket
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Top 5 Japanese onsens in Bangkok to heal your mind and body
Police arrest murder suspect on the run for 15 years in southern Thailand
Drink drivers put on probation, 278 dead during ‘seven deadly days’ in Thailand
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Bomb disposal officers need blood donations after explosion in southern Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 16,994 new cases; provincial totals
Teenagers in Thailand will be eligible to receive Pfizer booster jabs from May
5 senior Phuket police officers face discipline following video posted by lawyer
Australia welcomes the return of cruise ships as 2-year Covid ban lifted
Myanmar grants amnesty to 1,600 prisoners, no political detainees released
Search for the missing continues as South Africa floods claim 443 lives
Thailand News Update | Five senior police in Patong side-lined over ‘bribes’ allegations
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Time to say goodbye to Test & Go and the Thailand Pass?
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
- Events1 day ago
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
- Pattaya3 days ago
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
- Best of3 days ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Bangkok3 days ago
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
- Environment2 days ago
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
- Phuket9 hours ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE