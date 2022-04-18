Bomb disposal officers need blood donations after explosion in southern Thailand

A double bomb attack in Pattani province in southern Thailand on Friday killed a fisherman and injured 3 explosive ordnance disposal officers, leaving 2 of them severely injured and in desperate need of blood donations. By the way, Songklanagarind Hospital invites the public to urgently donate blood of any type at the hospital (details below).

Lt. Col. Thanongsak Jesa, an EOD officer from Pattani province, suffered injuries to his face, left hand and both legs. Lt. Col. Kasem Buathet, another EOD officer from Pattani, suffered injuries to his face and right leg and remains in a coma after losing significant amounts of blood. The men require large amounts of blood donations to recover.

If you are eligible and able to donate blood in Songkhla province, please contact 074 451 575. Blood can be donated at the second floor of Songklanagarind Hospital in Songkhla province during the following hours…

Monday to Friday 8:30am – 4pm

Saturday, Sundays and Public Holidays 8:30am – 11:45am, 1pm – 4pm

A fisherman named Nawi Pramon was found dead at the scene when the first explosion happened around 3am on Friday in Sai Buri district. The second explosion happened around 7am while the bomb disposal team were working on the scene, injuring three of the officers.

The bombings broke the 40 day ceasefire agreed by the Thai government and rebel group Barisan Nasional Melayu Patani after recent peace talks held in Malaysia. The peace talk was one of the most positive moves forward for the long and protracted insurgency that spans more than 20 years. The ceasefire coincided this year with the Thai Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations and the Muslim Ramadan month-long festival.

A militant group known as G5, part of the Patani United Liberation Organisation, said that they were responsible for the attack. PULO were not part of the peace talks in which the warring sides of the ongoing conflict agreed to a 40 day ceasefire in the southern border provinces.

The Commander of the Fourth Army Region Kriangkrai Srirak said security forces had been expecting an attack by a third party despite the Ramadan peace agreement. The Thai army will try to find out whether PULO or their offshoot groups are willing to engage in peace talks, he added.

More than 7,300 people have been killed in conflict between the Thai government and rebel groups in Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla since violence resurfaced in the area in 2004.

SOURCE: KhaoSod